KHARTOUM, June 8 Sudanese President Omar Hassan al-Bashir said he had ordered the closure of cross-border oil pipelines from South Sudan from Sunday because of southern support for rebels operating in Sudan, the state news agency SUNA said on Saturday.

He also called on Sudan's youth to join an Islamic holy war, and ordered army barracks to open for enlistment from Sunday. (Reporting by Ulf Laessing; Editing by Kevin Liffey)