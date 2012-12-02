* Both countries depend on petroleum sales
* Two sides agree not to support rebels -official
* South Sudan still seeks alternative pipeline
By Khalid Abdelaziz and Alexander Dziadosz
KHARTOUM, Dec 2 South Sudan could restart oil
exports through Sudan by the end of the year after successful
talks between both countries on border security, a top Southern
official said on Sunday.
The two former civil war foes agreed in September to end
hostilities and restart oil exports - including creating a
demilitarised border zone - after coming close to war in April.
But the neighbours had been unable to agree how to withdraw
their armies from the disputed border, a step both had said was
necessary to resume oil exports from landlocked South Sudan
through Sudanese pipelines.
On Sunday, South Sudan's chief negotiator Pagan Amum said
exports could begin within two or three weeks after he met
Sudan's Defence Minister Abdel Raheem Mohammed Hussein as well
as senior official Nafie Ali Nafie and others in Khartoum.
"By the end of this year it is possible to load the first
ship of oil, especially after the agreement in the meetings
today and yesterday," he said.
"We have been able to overcome all obstacles, more so than I
was expecting personally."
South Sudan seceded from Sudan last year after decades of
civil war but unresolved issues continued to fuel conflict.
South Sudan, which inherited three-quarters of oil
production when it broke away, shut down its output of 350,000
barrels a day in January after tensions over pipeline fees
escalated.
The new border tensions in the past two weeks had delayed a
restart in production, originally scheduled for Nov. 15, a
serious blow to both crumbling economies.
REBEL FIGHTING
Amum said that both sides had agreed not to support armed
rebel groups on either side of the border - one of the biggest
points of contention between the two.
Khartoum has repeatedly accused South Sudan of supporting
rebels of the Sudan People's Liberation Movement North (SPLM-N)
who operate in two states on the border with South Sudan. Juba
has denied the charge.
The SPLM-N rebels were part of the southern rebel army
during the civil war but were left in Sudanese territory at
partition.
Amum said South Sudan was ready to leverage its "historical
relations" with the SPLM-N to help find a political settlement
with Khartoum which it expects to support efforts to find
political solutions with rebels in the South.
"Stability in Sudan is in our interests, and the presence of
armed groups on the border is not in South Sudan's interests,"
he said.
He delivered a letter from South Sudan's President Salva
Kiir inviting Sudan's President Omar Hassan al-Bashir to Juba.
Amum said South Sudan would continue to try to build
alternative oil pipelines to reduce its dependency on Sudan.
He said the pipelines might run through Kenya or through
Ethiopia and Djibouti or through Congo and Cameroon.
But added: "It's in our interests to pump the oil because
the other alternatives require years."