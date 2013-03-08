* Neighbours at odds over border, oil fees, land
* Came close to conflict in April
By Aaron Maasho
ADDIS ABABA, March 8 Sudan and South Sudan
resumed stalled talks on Friday aimed at setting up a
demilitarised border zone along their porous border, an official
said, in a fresh bid to settle a long-standing dispute over oil
and land.
South Sudan seceded from the north in 2011 after decades of
war but border disputes and disagreements over oil pipeline fees
dragged on, delaying much-needed economic development.
The landlocked South shut down its oil production of 350,000
barrels per day a year ago during a row over how much it should
pay the north to pipe its crude to a coastal terminal for
export.
With oil the lifeline of both economies, the move has
strained their state budgets, weakened currencies, stoked
inflation and worsened economic hardship.
Defence ministers from both sides started a new round of
talks in Addis Ababa to set up a buffer zone along the frontier,
a southern delegation member said.
After teetering on the brink of full-scale conflict in April
over the worst border clashes since their split, both countries
agreed in September to set up a buffer zone, which could defuse
tensions enough for the South to resume oil output.
However, neither side has pulled its army from the almost
2,000-km (1,200-mile) border due to mistrust left from one of
Africa's longest civil wars.
Friday's talks will be the first gathering in nearly two
months held on the back of mutual accusations that both were
making new demands for the border zone.
Two meetings between Sudan's President Omar Hassan al-Bashir
and South Sudan's Salva Kiir in Addis Ababa in January failed to
break the stalemate.
Animosity runs high between Bashir's government in Khartoum
and his former foes up the Nile in Juba.
Nearly 2 million people died in the north-south civil war,
which left South Sudan economically devastated and awash with
guns.
Khartoum also accuses Juba of backing rebels of the Sudan
People's Liberation Movement-North (SPLM-North) in South
Kordofan and Blue Nile, two Sudan states bordering the South.
The SPLM-North, made up of fighters who sided with the South
during the civil war, controls part of the Sudan side of the
border, which complicates setting up the buffer zone.
South Sudan has denied supporting the rebels.
(Reporting by Aaron Maasho; Editing by Alexander Dziadosz and
Michael Roddy)