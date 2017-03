ADDIS ABBA, March 8 Sudan and South Sudan have agreed to withdraw their forces from a demilitarized border zone by March 14, a mediator said on Friday.

"D-day is March 10. The agreement calls for immediate orders(for withdrawal) to be issued within d-day plus four days," former South African President Thabo Mbeki, who chairs an African Union mediation panel, told a news conference. (Reporting by aaron maasho; Editing by Giles Elgood)