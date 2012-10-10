* Rare chance for Sudan to meet Western firms
* Germany conference called off after embassy riot
* Sudan and South came close to war in April
By Georgina Prodhan
VIENNA, Oct 10 Sudan and South Sudan pledged to
work together to rebuild their shattered economies and not to
return to war in a joint plea for foreign investment after
signing a critical trade and border agreement last month.
In their first high-profile appearance together since
signing the deals, ministers from the two countries told an
investment conference in Vienna they would work to make peace.
"I assure you ... we are committed, both countries, not to
go back to war. We are committed to talk and talk and talk,"
Sudanese Foreign Minister Ali Ahmed Karti said.
The African neighbours signed two weeks ago in Ethiopia
several agreements to end hostilities and resume key oil exports
from the South through Sudan after coming close to war in April.
Both countries have yet to sort out other conflicts left
over from South Sudan's messy secession last year such as
deciding the fate of Abyei and other border regions.
Separately on Wednesday, insurgents said they had shelled
the main city in Sudan's oil-producing South Kordofan state, the
second attack on the city this week.
Fighting in South Kordofan has forced hundreds of thousands
to flee their homes and added to tensions between Sudan and
South Sudan, former enemies in a civil war that ended in 2005.
The two sides have a history of signing and then not
implementing deals, making many potential investors wary of
putting money into projects like oil refineries or mineral
exploration.
But the loss of foreign money after landlocked South Sudan
stopped oil exports through its northern neighbour in January in
a row over fees has left both economies in dire straits and
pushed them to scramble to replace the lost revenues.
"The shutting off of the oil, it didn't help either of us,"
South Sudan's deputy minister for international cooperation,
Elias Wakoson, told the conference. "Without our economy
improving, the economy of Sudan will not improve.
Austria is trying to help rekindle relations between Sudan
and South Sudan by hosting a conference to drum up investment in
both countries.
The forum is a rare opportunity especially for Sudan to get
in touch with Western firms which mostly shun the Arab African
country due to U.S. trade sanctions in place over Khartoum's
human rights record and past role hosting militants.
BERLIN CALLS OFF CONFERENCE
A similar investment conference was due to have been held
this month in Europe's biggest economy, Germany, but was called
off by Berlin after the German embassy in Khartoum was stormed
in protests against a U.S. film insulting the Prophet Mohammed.
Karti acknowledged there was work to be done to rebuild
trust with Germany and the United States, whose embassy was also
attacked, but expressed optimism relations with Germany would
return to normal and that the conference plans could be revived.
No concrete agreements to invest in Sudan or South Sudan
were announced at the Vienna conference, but some delegates said
they were actively considering the idea.
Water treatment company Wabag, which already has
operations in neighbouring Egypt, started thinking about
extending into Sudan about two years ago, according to sales and
marketing director Daniel Pineda.
"Our Egyptian colleagues said let's look at it and we said:
Why not?" Pineda told Reuters. "But it could take five years
until you really have a project. It's still a long way to go."
"In the end, what is most important is that they stick to
what they have said in their documents."
Austrian energy group OMV, which sold its
remaining Sudanese oil interests in 2004, said on Wednesday it
had no current plans to re-enter the market.
Juba hopes to restart oil production by the end of the year
but may need a year or more to reach its former output of
350,000 barrels a day since some infrastructure was damaged
during fighting in April.
(Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; editing by Ron Askew)