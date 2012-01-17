JUBA Jan 17 Around 47 people have been
killed in tribal violence in South Sudan, the latest in a cycle
of attacks that have displaced some 60,000 people in the new
African nation, officials said on Tuesday.
South Sudan became independent in July under a 2005 peace
agreement with Khartoum to end decades of civil war. But the
government has been struggling to end tribal and rebel violence
killing at least 3,000 last year.
The violence broke out in the vast Jonglei state in
December, when the Lou Nuer attacked settlements of the rival
Murle tribe. Local officials have said as many as 2,000 people
may have died, although U.N. officials say the toll is likely to
be much lower.
Philip Thon Leek Deng, a local leader and member of
parliament, said a youth militia from the Murle tribe attacked
Duk Padyet in Jonglei late on Monday, mostly killing young
children, women and old people from the Lou Nuer tribe.
"They did not take cattle. They were only coming for
annihilation," Deng told reporters in Juba.
"I'm appealing for quick measures to be taken by government
of the state and national government to take forces to protect
the old men and women who are there," he said.
The government and United Nations peacekeeper forces say
they are struggling to protect communities in a vast area the
size of Bangladesh with barely any road access.
Around 60,000 people have been displaced by the fighting in
Jonglei, where France's Total has a largely unused oil
exploration concession, according to the United Nations.
Ravaged by decades of civil war killing 2 million people,
South Sudan is one of the least developed countries in the
world. The government is flush with oil revenues but analysts
say development is getting only slowly underway.
"We have not fought the war for our people to suffer and be
traumatised at the time that we have independence, so we call
for an immediate end to hostilities," member of parliament Deng
Dan Den said.
