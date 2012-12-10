KHARTOUM Dec 10 Sudan and South Sudan have
asked the African Union to help hammer out details of a proposed
withdrawal of troops from their disputed border, defence
ministers from both countries said on Monday, as stalled talks
continued to delay oil exports.
Week-long negotiations in Khartoum failed to reach an
agreement on how to withdraw their armies, a step both sides had
said was necessary to resume oil exports from landlocked South
Sudan through Sudan.
"We will meet in Addis Ababa on the 15th to continue our
meeting and dialogue on how to implement the cooperation deals
signed by Sudan and South Sudan in Addis Ababa," Sudan's defence
minister, Abdel Raheem Mohammed Hussein, told reporters.
His southern counterpart, John Kong Nyuon, said some
"issues" remained unresolved. The talks in the Ethiopian capital
will be brokered by AU mediator Thabo Mbeki.
In September, the former civil war foes agreed to end
hostilities and restart oil exports after coming close to war in
April, the worst violence since South Sudan seceded from Sudan
last year after decades of civil war.
South Sudan's top negotiator Pagan Amum had raised hopes for
the Khartoum talks by saying oil exports could restart this
month. But Juba has delayed turning on oil wells, originally
scheduled for Nov. 15.
South Sudan, which inherited three-quarters of oil
production when it broke away, shut down its output of 350,000
barrels a day in January after tensions over pipeline fees
escalated.
Lingering disputes have continued to fuel conflict between
the neighbouring countries.
Sudan said last week it will not allow South Sudan's oil
exports to flow through its territory until Juba cuts ties with
anti-Khartoum rebels and expels their leaders, dampening hopes
bilateral tensions were over.
