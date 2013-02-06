KHARTOUM Feb 6 Sudan is to free five South
Sudanese soldiers it captured trying to cross the poorly-defined
border last year as a sign of goodwill, state news agency SUNA
said on Wednesday.
The African neighbours came close to war in April over
territory and oil payments, the worst violence since South Sudan
seceded under a 2011 peace deal which ended decades of civil
war.
Both countries agreed in September to defuse hostilities but
have failed to implement several agreements brokered by the
African Union to set up a buffer zone to secure the border and
restart oil exports from the South through Sudan.
South Sudan has accused Sudan of holding an unspecified
number of prisoners since several weeks of fighting in April
along the disputed 2,000 km (1,300 miles) border.
Sudan's military spokesman al-Sawarmi Khalid told SUNA the
army would hand over the soldiers on Monday to the International
Committee of the Red Cross in Nyala in Darfur in western Sudan.
The five soldiers, which SUNA named on its website, were
captured trying to infiltrate into South Darfur state, which
borders South Sudan, "mid-last year", he said. SUNA gave no
exact date.
South Sudanese officials were not immediately available to
comment.
Sudan called on South Sudan to release all Sudanese soldiers
in captivity, SUNA said. It did not say how many soldiers Sudan
believes are being held in the South, naming only one officer
who it said had been imprisoned in Juba for more than two years.
South Sudan's army released 13 Sudanese soldiers after the
end of fighting in April.
South Sudan shut down its oil output of 350,000 barrels a
day a year ago in a row with Sudan over pipeline fees, throwing
both economies into turmoil.
