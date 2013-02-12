* Neighbours agreed to set up border buffer zone last year
By Hereward Holland
JUBA, Feb 12 South Sudan on Tuesday accused
Sudan of building up forces along their border, in a sign that
efforts to set up a buffer zone between the neighbours and
resume the oil exports vital to both economies have made no
progress.
The two countries came close to war last April in the worst
border clashes since South Sudan seceded in 2011 under a peace
agreement that ended one of Africa's longest civil wars.
The African Union brokered a deal in September to defuse
hostilities. But the nations have failed set up a demilitarised
border zone and resume oil exports from the landlocked South
Sudan through Sudanese pipelines, as agreed in Addis Ababa.
Such a buffer zone is a pre-condition for Sudan to allow oil
exports to restart. Juba shut down its output of 350,000 barrels
a day a year ago in a row with Khartoum over pipeline fees.
"The last two months have seen an unusual build-up of forces
along our common border with the Republic of Sudan," South
Sudan's deputy defence minister Majak D'Agoot told reporters in
the capital Juba on Tuesday, without giving any numbers.
"Our forces are in the state of maximum readiness to repel
any attack by Khartoum. We will stay in our current positions,
we will keep to the terms of the (September) agreement," D'Agoot
said.
Sudan's army spokesman and foreign ministry spokesmen could
not be immediately reached for comment.
D'Agoot said South Sudan had alerted other countries in the
region, the African Union and the U.N. Security Council about
what he called recent border violations by Sudan.
"We are concerned again about this hawkish mindset, about
the ruling elites in Khartoum who would want to escalate the
situation along the border and possibly provoke a war between
the two countries," he said.
On Sunday, Sudan's state news agency SUNA said an infantry
brigade had boosted security at the Heglig oilfield on the Sudan
side of the disputed border. It was not clear if D'Agoot was
referring to these troops.
South Kordofan state governor Ahmed Haroun told SUNA the
situation was secure and stable at the oilfield, which South
Sudan's army briefly seized in April.
The countries are set to resume talks in Addis Ababa this
month but diplomats expect no progress in setting up the border
zone.
Two meetings between Sudan's President Omar Hassan al-Bashir
and South Sudan's Salva Kiir last month failed to break a
deadlock due to the deep mistrust between the nations, a legacy
of the long civil war.
As well as getting oil flows restarted, both sides also need
to decide on ownership of large strips of the almost 2,000 km
(1,200 miles) long border.
South Sudan's army said on Saturday it had killed seven
fighters from a militia supported by Sudan which had crossed
into Upper Nile state.
