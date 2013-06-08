Zimbabwe to pay bonuses after civil servants sit-in protest
HARARE Zimbabwe's government on Monday agreed to pay outstanding cash bonuses, bringing an end to a brief sit-in protest by public workers, union leaders and a government minister said.
JUBA, June 8 South Sudan said it had not been informed about a decision by Sudanese President Omar Hassan al-Bashir to stop cross-border oil flows, the southern information minister said on Saturday.
"We haven't heard anything about that yet. We had agreed that the oil would flow," Barnaba Marial Benjamin told Reuters, adding that South Sudan rejected Bashir's claims that it was supporting rebels operating on Sudanese soil.
Bashir earlier said he had ordered a halt from Sunday to oil exports from the landlocked South through Sudan, because of the South's alleged support for rebels. (Reporting by Hereward Holland; Writing by Ulf Laessing; Editing by Kevin Liffey)
NAIROBI A British man was shot dead in northern Kenya on Sunday at a private ranch in the Laikipia area, two of the man's neighbours said, and a legislator warned that local politicians were stoking violence as elections approach.
HARARE Zimbabwean junior doctors on Sunday called off a three-week strike saying the government had partially met their demands, a day before a one-day walk out by other public sector workers.