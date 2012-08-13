KHARTOUM Aug 13 Sudan is "very optimistic" it
can reach a border security agreement with South Sudan that
would allow a resumption of oil exports from the South, a senior
official of the Khartoum government said.
Sudan's Second Vice President al-Haj Adam Youssef said both
sides did not need to solve all outstanding conflicts to reach
such an agreement.
"We are very optimistic about the (border) security issue,"
he told reporters on Saturday.
His comments were the strongest indication yet that the
border security issue between the two hostile African neighbors
can be solved.
Oil is essential to both countries and they have reached an
agreement about how much landlocked South Sudan will have to pay
to export its oil through northern pipelines, ending a dispute
that saw the South shut down its entire output in January.
But before exports can resume Sudan wants a security
agreement for the 1,800 kilometer (1,200 mile) long border, much
of which is disputed.
Border fighting brought the two countries close to another
war in April. It was worst violence since South Sudan became
independent a year ago under a peace agreement to end a
long-running civil war with the North.
Youssef said the neighbours could finalise some of the most
difficult issues left over from southern secession - such as the
fate of the disputed border region of Abyei - after agreeing on
a border security deal.
A buffer zone would be set up once the border had been
marked.
"We think it is important to secure the border between the
two countries so we don't return to war another time," he said.
Sudan accuses Juba of supporting rebels of the SPLM-North in
the border states of South Kordofan and Blue Nile, a claim
Western diplomats find credible despite denials from Juba.
Juba, in turn, accuses Khartoum of frequently bombing its
territory, a claim denied by Sudan.
At the end of this month, Sudan and South Sudan are due to
resume talks sponsored by the African Union to solve the border
security and other issues. Previous attempts to set up a
demilitarized buffer zone along the border have failed.
South Sudan has said it wants to resume oil production next
month but would need a year to reach its former output of
350,000 barrels day after all its wells were turned off in
January.
(Reporting by Ulf Laessing and Khalid Abdelaziz. Editing by
Christopher Wilson)