JUBA May 17 Sudan's foreign minister said on
Friday neighbour South Sudan had promised him it would not let
rebels operate across their shared border, defusing a row that
had threatened a key oil deal.
The countries, which fought one of Africa's longest civil
before a 2005 peace deal, agreed in March to resume cross-border
crude exports and defuse tensions that have plagued them since
South Sudan's secession in 2011.
Last week Sudan said South Sudan had put the deal at risk by
supporting a rebel alliance which launched a surprise attack on
the central Sudanese city of Um Rawaba in April.
In the first high-level meeting since the accusation,
Sudanese Foreign Minister Ali Ahmed Karti held talks with South
Sudan's President Salva Kiir in the southern capital Juba on
Friday.
Afterwards, Karti told reporters he had received assurances
insurgents would receive no support from the southern side of
the border.
"President Kiir confirmed that he would not allow armed
groups to cross the border ... and bring weapons and other
things to endanger Sudan's security situation," Karti said.
"There is a strong commitment from both sides to implement
the (oil and trade) agreements," he added.
South Sudan has regularly denied accusations of backing the
rebels inside Sudan.
South Sudan Foreign Minister Nhial Deng Nhial said the
neighbours had agreed to move on and continue their dialogue.
"The border covers a vast area and sometimes developments
happen without knowledge of one side," he said.
The rebel Sudanese Revolutionary Front, which attacked Um
Rawaba, is made up of fighters from Sudan's strife-town western
Darfur region, and other insurgents in its southern border
region that sided with the south during the civil war.
The insurgents say they are fighting against exploitation by
an Arab political elite in Khartoum. Khartoum denies the charge.
(Reporting by Hereward Holland and Ulf Laessing; Editing by
Andrew Heavens)