KHARTOUM Nov 13 South Sudan's annual inflation
rate jumped to 71.7 percent in October from 61.5 percent in
September on a new surge in food prices, the new African nation
which is struggling to provide adequate food supplies said.
South Sudan became independent on July 9 under a 2005 peace
agreement with its former civil war foe, Khartoum, but has been
struggling to fight an economic crisis and contain tribal and
rebel violence that has killed thousands this year.
The United Nations has warned the new underdeveloped nation
will be facing severe food shortages from next year because it
will produce less than half what is needed in 2011 due to heavy
rain and widespread violence. [ID:nL5E7KN20W]
Month-on-month inflation accelerated 7.4 percent in October
as food and non-alcoholic beverage costs -- the biggest
component in the consumer price index -- rose by 11 percent.
Costs for bread, cereals, meat, fish, grain and other basic
food items rose, the National Bureau of Statistics said on its
website. On an annual level, the costs for food and
non-alcoholic beverages rose by 78.5 percent in October.
Landlocked South Sudan has been hit hard by a temporary
closure of the joint border with north Sudan from which its
buys much of its food and other needs.
Both countries reached a border agreement to facilitate
travel last month, but a lack of trade agreements and joint
banking system has hampered bilateral trade.
Bilateral relations worsened last week when South Sudan
accused Sudan of having bombed a refugee camp on its territory
near the joint border. Khartoum has denied the charges.