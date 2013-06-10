(Adds U.S. and EU comment, paragraphs 4-6)
By Hereward Holland
JUBA, June 10 South Sudan continues to export
oil to Sudan despite a threat from its African neighbor to stop
cross-border flows in a row over alleged support for rebels, its
oil minister said on Monday.
Sudan said on Sunday it would close the two export pipelines
with the African neighbor within two months unless Juba gave up
any support for insurgents operating across the shared border.
The row, the latest in a series of problems between the
former civil war foes, threatens to hit supplies to Asian buyers
such as China National Petroleum Corp (CNPC), India's ONCG
Videsh and Malaysia's Petronas, which run the oilfields in both
countries.
The United States called on Khartoum to reconsider.
"We deplore this action and urge Sudan to reverse this
decision," State Department spokeswoman Jen Psaki told
reporters. If carried out, she said, such action would violate
an agreement that says any shutdown can only occur after a
60-day notice period, and only for economic or technical
reasons.
The EU's foreign policy chief, Catherine Ashton, expressed
concern and warned that such a move "would have serious
consequences for the viability of the two states, relations
between them, and the wider region".
The landlocked South, which has to use Sudan's pipelines and
port facilities to sell its crude, has piped around 7 million
barrels of crude to its neighbor since resuming production in
April, Oil Minister Stephen Dhieu Dau told reporters.
"This is increasing every day. This is not the final figure
because producing is still on, we have not received any official
communication from the government of Sudan so we are still
producing," he said in the capital Juba.
He gave no production figure but officials said last month
the country was pumping around 200,000 barrels a day from its
main Palouge Field in Upper Nile state.
An industry source also said oil was flowing "normally" to
Sudan.
South Sudan used to pump 300,000 bpd before it turned off
wells last year in a row with Sudan over fees. But oil sources
say it is unlikely to produce more than 230,000 bpd until
year-end as some facilities were damaged during fighting between
the two countries in April 2012.
KIIR STRIKES BACK
On Saturday, Sudan's President Omar Hassan al-Bashir accused
the neighbor of backing rebels of the Sudanese Revolutionary
Front (SRF), which launched a major attack on towns in central
Sudan in April, a shock to many ordinary Sudanese.
But South Sudan's President Salva Kiir rejected the claims
and said Bashir was only upset because his army struggled to
contain the rebels.
"Instead of admitting they have failed to repulse or push
back the rebels they say it is South Sudan which is fighting
them," Kiir told reporters. "President Bashir is declaring war
indirectly without saying it. We are not for war."
He said Sudan was supporting rebels in South Sudan's Jonglei
state, where the government wants to search for oil with
France's Total and U.S. major Exxon.
"He slapped me and he cried and ran and accused me. This is
what Bashir is doing," Kiir said of Bashir's alleged support for
insurgents in South Sudan.
Sudan said it would allow the export of the oil which has
already arrived on its soil. CNPC last week said it had already
sold 1.2 million barrels of South Sudanese oil.
Dau said any shutdown would be done gradually in
coordination with Sudan and the oil companies. "It will not be
done in one day, it will be done in 60 days gradually until you
reach zero production," he said.
A confirmed closure of the pipelines would be devastating
for both underdeveloped economies which have been struggling
without oil, the main source for dollars to fund imports.
