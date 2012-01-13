(More quotes, talks with Total, output targets)

By Hereward Holland

JUBA Jan 13 South Sudan said on Friday that a pipeline to north Sudan carrying its oil exports may have to shut down within two days because Khartoum was blocking oil shipments.

Six months after landlocked South Sudan seceded from Sudan, the two countries have failed to agree on how much Juba should pay Khartoum in fees to transport its production of 350,000 barrels per day to port.

South Sudan's minister of petroleum and mining, Stephen Dhieu Dau, said Sudan was still blocking southern oil exports that go via the northern port of Port Sudan.

"There is no change to the blockade. They are holding the oil. The companies are warning all the partners including the government of Sudan and our government and all stakeholders that within two days there will not be space for storage," he told reporters.

"(It) will have to shut down if there is no change. This is a major program," he said. "This is the responsibility of the government of Sudan. They will be responsible for any damages that follow the shutdown."

South Sudan has accused Khartoum of preventing two ships carrying 1.6 million barrels of southern from leaving Port Sudan, another from loading 0.6 million barrels and two others from entering port to take possession of a further 1.2 million barrels.

Juba says Khartoum was re-routing all of the new nation's Nile Blend crude oil entitlements for December to refineries in El Obeid and Khartoum.

The Sudanese foreign ministry has declined to comment. President Omar Hassan al-Bashir said this month Khartoum would impose a fee on Juba until a deal was reached on a transit fee but gave no details.

Analysts say Khartoum needs to keep supplying oil to its refineries or risk damaging its facilities because of the nature of the crude. Sudan's output of less than 120,000 bpd serves only domestic consumption.

South Sudan voted overwhelmingly for independence in a referendum a year ago, the culmination of a 2005 peace deal that ended decades of civil war in which over 2 million people died.

NEW CONTRACTS

South Sudan on Friday signed new agreements with Asian oil firms to replace existing deals with north Sudan.

China National Petroleum Corp (CNPC) and China Petroleum and Chemical Corp (Sinopec) as well as Malaysia's Petronas and India's Oil and Natural Gas Corp (ONGC) signed new contracts with the oil ministry, officials said.

"The difference is that the government of South Sudan, by managing and overseeing this sector, will follow a transparent policy and good governance," said Dhieu Dau.

He said South Sudan would also review concessions for firms who are still in exploration stage. Among the most prominent firms, France's Total holds a concession in Jonglei state but exploration has been hampered by tribal and rebel violence there.

"We will soon start to negotiate with all companies that have been awarded blocks and we believe that some of these companies have overstayed on these blocks without doing anything and also even their rights of ownership to these blocks is in question," he said

"We will not wait for long. We want to exploit our resources," he said.

South Sudan hopes for new finds as its output is expected to halve within a decade, according to the International Monetary Fund (IMF). Oil insiders say Khartoum was overpumping some fields before southern independence.

The oil minister said the government wanted to double output to 700,000 bpd within five years and considers building a pipeline to Kenya to bypass Sudan.

But analysts are sceptical that new major finds will be made unless the government managed to end tribal violence which has escalated in Jonglei state where Total is active.

Oil insiders say a Kenya pipeline would not be viable without major new finds because production will decline in the coming years. Building would be also a major challenge in rough territory. (Reporting by Hereward Holland; Writing by Ulf Laessing; editing by Jason Neely and Keiron Henderson)