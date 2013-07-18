(Adds quotes, context)

JUBA, July 18 South Sudan has reduced its oil output to 160,000 barrels per day (bpd) from 200,000 bpd after northern neighbour Sudan insisted production be shut down, the foreign ministry said on Thursday.

Sudan said a month ago it would close two cross-border oil pipelines unless South Sudan, its former civil war foe, gave up support for rebels operating across the border. Juba denies this.

"The reduction started yesterday," Foreign Affairs spokesman Mawien Makol Arik said, adding production was currently 160,000 bpd.

"It is going to go down gradually until it goes off," he said. "This is a decision made by Khartoum ... still accusing us of supporting rebels, which is a position we denied. We said we don't do that."

He said South Sudan had called on China, which dominates the oil industry in both countries, to mediate between the two countries, which fought one of Africa's longest civil wars until 2005. South Sudan became an independent country in 2011.

Sudanese officials could not be immediately reached for comment.

Landlocked South Sudan needs to export its crude through the Sudanese port of Port Sudan. Both countries only restarted oil flows in April after South Sudan shut down the entire production in January 2012 in a row over pipeline fees and border security.