JUBA, July 18 South Sudan has reduced its oil
output to 160,000 barrels per day (bpd) from 200,000 bpd after
northern neighbour Sudan insisted production be shut down, the
foreign ministry said on Thursday.
Sudan said a month ago it would close two cross-border oil
pipelines unless South Sudan, its former civil war foe, gave up
support for rebels operating across the border. Juba denies
this.
"The reduction started yesterday," Foreign Affairs spokesman
Mawien Makol Arik said, adding production was currently 160,000
bpd.
"It is going to go down gradually until it goes off," he
said. "This is a decision made by Khartoum ... still accusing us
of supporting rebels, which is a position we denied. We said we
don't do that."
He said South Sudan had called on China, which dominates the
oil industry in both countries, to mediate between the two
countries, which fought one of Africa's longest civil wars until
2005. South Sudan became an independent country in 2011.
Sudanese officials could not be immediately reached for
comment.
Landlocked South Sudan needs to export its crude through the
Sudanese port of Port Sudan. Both countries only restarted oil
flows in April after South Sudan shut down the entire production
in January 2012 in a row over pipeline fees and border security.
