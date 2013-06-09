KUALA LUMPUR, June 9 Sudan has informed South Sudan that it has shut an oil pipeline that is used to transport crude from the South's oilfields for export, a senior company official said on Sunday.

"We were informed that the pipeline has now been shut. We were in production for nearly a month and the oil has already reached the port of Sudan," Elhag John Simasona, chairman and CEO of PetroSouth Sudan, told Reuters.

Sudan's president had ordered a stoppage of all South Sudan's oil exports from Sunday, accusing his land-locked neighbour of backing rebels on his territory, and bringing the foes back to the brink of confrontation after months of relative peace.

(Reporting by Florence Tan and Luke Pachymuthu; Editing by Jeremy Laurence)