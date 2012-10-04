* Border disputes unresolved
* Opposition leader says expects more protests
* Turabi cautions against transition to chaos
By Alexander Dziadosz
KHARTOUM, Oct 4 Sudan and South Sudan will
remain locked in conflict despite reaching a border security
deal last week because they do not trust each other enough to
resolve their biggest disputes, leading Sudanese opposition
figure Hassan al-Turabi said.
The two African countries have been wrangling over contested
areas along the border and other issues since breaking apart
last year under a peace deal that ended decades of civil war.
Under pressure from the United Nations and African Union,
the two agreed last Thursday to set up a demilitarized border
zone and resume oil exports from the landlocked South after Juba
shut them down in a row with Khartoum over transit fees.
But the deal failed to resolve problems like where to draw
the final border, what to do with the disputed Abyei area and
how to end rebellions in two Sudanese border states which
Khartoum says Juba is backing, Turabi said.
"If we conclude a marriage we have to see to it that the
bride and the groom trust each other ... There is no trust, and
then serious problems are not settled," he told Reuters.
"They wanted to please the world only, because they are
under pressure, and they can't stand the pressure from inside
and the pressure from outside."
Turabi, one of Sudan's most influential politicians
throughout the 1990s, dismissed the suggestion the deal was a
boost to the government of President Omar Hassan al-Bashir,
which has faced small protests over rising prices.
The government scaled back costly fuel subsidies in June to
help plug a budget gap left when South Sudan took three-quarters
of the country's oil output at independence, stoking already
double-digit inflation.
Anti-government demonstrations erupted across Sudan when the
spending cuts were announced, but petered out after a security
crackdown and the start of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan.
Turabi said he expected more protests. "It was a good
experiment for us ... and the next time we do it, we want it to
be continuous," he said.
CAUTION AGAINST CHAOS
Turabi was spiritual mentor to the Islamist leaders of the
bloodless 1989 coup that brought Bashir to power, but he fell
out with the president and has spent more than a decade in
opposition. He has been arrested several times.
The 80-year-old Sorbonne-educated lawyer was a major force
in introducing elements of Islamic law to Sudan's penal code and
the decision to host militants like Osama bin Laden, which led
the United States to impose sanctions in 1997.
Since joining the opposition he has been a stern critic of
the government, going so far as to suggest Bashir should go to
the International Criminal Court to face charges of
masterminding war crimes in the western Darfur region.
Changing Sudan's government was the only way to ensure
stable, friendly relations between the north and south, he said,
adding the two were still culturally intertwined despite a war
that killed some 2 million people.
"If there is democracy here - and there as well - culturally
these two countries will immediately come close. We are closer
to one another than the French and the Germans," Turabi said.
Yet he cautioned against moving from Bashir's government
into "chaos," saying his Popular Congress Party was working with
other opposition parties to devise an orderly transition.
"It's easy to destroy a house, it's very difficult to build
a new one," he said.
(Editing by Janet Lawrence)