* Neighbours at odds over border, oil fees
* Juba stopped producing crude last year
* September peace deals yet to be implemented
By Aaron Maasho
ADDIS ABABA, Jan 14 The African Union sought on
Monday to defuse hostilities between Sudan and South Sudan that
brought them close to war last year and end a freeze on oil
exports that threatens to wreck their economies.
South Sudan seceded from the north in 2011 after decades of
wars but border disputes and disagreements over oil pipeline
fees have dragged on, delaying the economic development that
would bring hope to their war-weary populations.
The South shut down its oil production of 350,000 barrels
per day a year ago to try to force a cut in the fees it pays the
north to pipe its crude to a coastal terminal for export.
With oil the lifeline of both economies, the move is
straining their state budgets, weakening their currencies,
stoking inflation and worsening economic hardship.
The African Union (AU) brought together Sudan's President
Omar Hassan al-Bashir and South Sudan's Salva Kiir a week ago in
the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa to press them to fulfil
promises made in September to pull back troops from the
north-south border.
The creation of a buffer zone along the frontier would help
defuse tensions, perhaps enough for the flow of oil to resume.
After that meeting, AU mediator Thabo Mbeki said both sides
had agreed to set up the buffer zone. The regional body planned
to publish a timeframe on Sunday, when the talks were supposed
to resume. But both delegations arrived late, delaying the start
by a day.
Monday's session, attended by Sudanese Defence Minister
Abdel Raheem Mohammed Hussein and his southern counterpart John
Kong Nyuon, focused again on how to implement the buffer zone,
AU officials in Addis Ababa said.
"The discussions will centre on overall implementation of
the agreements," said Atif Kiir, spokesman for South Sudan's
delegation. There was no immediate comment from Sudan.
Animosity runs high between Bashir's government in Khartoum
and his former foes up the Nile in Juba.
Nearly 2 million people died in a north-south civil war that
left South Sudan economically devastated and awash with guns.
Khartoum now accuses the south of supporting a rebellion
within Sudan by former members of the southern insurgent army
who found themselves north of the border at partition.
South Sudan has denied supporting the rebels.
Sudan's defence minister said last month that the two sides
would tackle the sensitive issue for the first time in the
latest round of talks.
(Reporting by Aaron Maasho; Editing by Tom Pfeiffer)