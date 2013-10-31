* In one-sided, vote more than 99 pct want to join S.Sudan
* Pro-Sudan pastoralists not involved in poll
* Outcome may trigger fresh tension in the region
* AU has asked the U.N. to help resolve future of Abyei
By Ilya Gridneff
ABYEI, Oct 31 Permanent residents of the
disputed Abyei region overwhelmingly voted to join South Sudan
on Thursday in a symbolic referendum that could antagonise
heavily armed Arab nomads who drive their livestock through the
area and claim it for Sudan.
Local leaders said they held the poll because they were
tired of waiting for a long-promised official plebiscite on the
ownership of the remote region on the border of Sudan and South
Sudan, which has seen several clashes between their troops.
The one-sided vote by the Dinka Ngok people, who occupy most
of Abyei's permanent settlements and are loyal to South Sudan,
had already been dismissed by both Khartoum and Juba who said it
would carry no legal weight.
"The Abyei people have been suffering for a long time.
People are marginalised, mistreated and their rights denied.
They deserve this day," Abyei Referendum High Committee Chairman
Deng Alor told Reuters.
The ownership of Abyei, which has rich pastureland and small
oil reserves, was left undecided when South Sudan declared
independence from Sudan in 2011.
It remains one of the biggest potential flashpoints between
the two countries, who have also argued over oil rights and
other disputed territories since their split.
Final results of the non-binding referendum showed 99.9
percent of those who voted backed joining South Sudan. There
were about 65,000 registered voters.
But the Misseriya did not take part and said the vote had no
official worth in the eyes of Sudan, South Sudan or the
international community.
"The Dinka Ngok's referendum and its result do not concern
us. It is an illegal process," Mokhtar Babo Nimr, Misseriya
tribal leader, told Reuters by telephone.
"We in the Misseriya tribe are committed to the official
position of the Sudanese government," he said. "Abyei is a
northern land that belongs to Sudan and we are on it and will
continue to live there because it is our land."
Abyei was a battleground in the civil war between the
Khartoum government and the south that ran for more than two
decades until a peace deal in 2005. The region has emotional,
symbolic and strategic significance for both sides.
It was promised a referendum on its status in the 2005 peace
deal, but the vote was stalled by arguments over whether the
Misseriya had the right to join the vote.
Sudanese officials were not immediately available for
comment on Thursday.
Mawien Makol Arik, the South Sudan spokesman for the
Ministry of Foreign Affairs, also said the government would not
acknowledge the results of the referendum.
"The position of the government remains, even if the results
is actually in favour of the people coming to South Sudan, the
position remains that we are not a party to any outcome there."
The African Union last year promised Abyei a plebiscite in
October 2013 but shied away from the proposal. It opposed the
three-day unilateral referendum that ended on Tuesday, saying it
risked complicating the situation further.
This month Abyei town became a makeshift tent city as tens
of thousands of Dinka Ngok returned to make their home, some
from as far as Australia, in many of the buildings still without
roofs and crumbling walls.
A festival mood took over Abyei where in May 2008 and May
2011 Sudan Armed Forced attacked and seized the town forcing
more than 100,000 people to flee.
Locals in traditional costumes celebrated with singing and
dancing and a cow was slaughtered and divided up between the
nine Dinka Ngok chiefdoms in a party expected to go all night.
(Additional reporting by Andrew Green in Juba and Khaled
Abdelaziz in Khartoum; Writing by James Macharia; Editing by
Edmund Blair)