ADDIS ABABA, March 29 The United Nations and the
African Union on Thursday urged the leaders of Sudan and South
Sudan to convene for talks as soon as possible after two days of
clashes between the neighbours threatened a relapse into a
full-scale war.
South Sudan pulled troops out of Sudan's oil-producing
Heglig area on Wednesday after it accused Khartoum of bombing
major oil fields and other areas on its side of the border.
Sudan denied the air raids but said South Sudanese troops
started the fighting by attacking Heglig, one of the major
oilfields left on the Sudanese side of the border.
Sudan's President Omar Hassan al-Bashir suspended plans to
visit South Sudan on April 3 due to the violence, the worst seen
since South Sudan declared independence from Sudan in July last
year, taking most of the known crude reserves with it.
"There is a general call and support for the summit to take
place as soon as possible, if not as scheduled," said Ramtane
Lamamra, the African Union's Commissioner for Peace and
Security.
"Everybody acknowledged the decisive importance of the two
leaders getting together under the current circumstances," he
told journalists following a meeting attended by U.N. officials
and the deputy foreign ministers of both countries.
This week's fighting was fuelled by a row over the shared
border, the ownership of disputed territories, and how much the
landlocked south should pay to transport its oil through Sudan.
Talks on security issues resumed in Addis Ababa on Wednesday
and will be followed by negotiations on oil and other issues,
members of an AU panel mediating the talks told Reuters.
Despite signing a non-aggression pact and other deals on
citizenship and the demarcation of the border, there is little
sign the two sides are willing to make concessions on oil.
South Sudan has shut down its production of 350,000 barrels
per day to stop Sudan taking oil for what it calls unpaid fees.
Much of the oil is exported to China.
