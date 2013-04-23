By Aaron Maasho
| ADDIS ABABA, April 23
ADDIS ABABA, April 23 Sudan and South Sudan
agreed on Tuesday to open 10 crossings along their joint border
to boost travel and trade after a recent thaw in relations
between the long-time foes.
Sudan had closed much of the 2,000-kilometre (1,200-mile)
boundary after South Sudan's secession in 2011 - hitting traders
and communities on both sides of the disputed line.
Almost a year after the split, border skirmishes brought
both countries close to full-blown war over unresolved disputes
over oil, territory and other issues.
But the African neighbours agreed last month to resume
cross-border oil flows and ease tensions following talks
brokered by the African Union.
Both sides said they would open 10 road, rail and Nile river
crossing, eight of them immediately, in fresh AU talks in
Ethiopia on Tuesday.
One crossing will link South Sudan's Unity state with
Heglig, home to an oilfield vital to Sudan's economy which South
Sudan's army briefly occupied during last year's border
skirmishes.
Landlocked South Sudan had shut down its 350,000
barrel-per-day crude output in January last year in a row over
how much it should pay to send the oil through Sudanese
pipelines to the Red Sea.
The agreement to resume oil flows gave a lifeline to both
countries' struggling economies which rely on foreign currency
from oil sales and pipeline fees to import food and fuel.
Sudan expects the first oil cargo from South Sudan to arrive
next week, state media said on Monday.
South Sudan declared independence from Sudan in July 2011
under a 2005 peace deal which ended one of Africa's longest
civil wars. The two remain at loggerheads over control of
disputed territories such as the border region of Abyei.
(Reporting by Aaron Maasho; Editing by Ulf Laessing and Andrew
Heavens)