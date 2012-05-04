* Allegation of bombing shatters relative 48-hour calm
* Security Council has threatened sanctions
* Sudan says to abide by ceasefire, but talks of
self-defence
KHARTOUM, May 4 South Sudan on Friday accused
Sudan of launching an air strike on one of its oil regions,
imperilling the chances of a promised ceasefire between the two
former civil war foes, but Khartoum denied the charge.
The 1,800 km-long (1,200 mile) border between the two
countries had been largely quiet for the past 48 hours, raising
hopes that they could begin talks to end a series of clashes
over oil exports, border demarcation and citizenship that have
pushed them closer towards a full-blown war.
But South Sudan's army (SPLA) spokesman Philip Aguer said on
Friday that Khartoum was again on the offensive.
"There was an aerial bombardment in Lalop at Unity state at
4 p.m. (1300 GMT) on Thursday," he said, speaking from Juba.
"At the same time our position in Teshween was shelled using
ground artillery."
Sudan's army spokesman could not be immediately reached for
comment, but Sudan's Information Ministry spokesman denied the
allegations.
"This is a lie. The Sudanese government is focusing on
protecting its border and rooting out the SPLA from its
territories," said Rabie Abdelatie.
Claims of the attack came after Sudan said it was ready to
accede to international demands for a halt to hostilities,
albeit with a significant caveat.
"The ministry points out in light of the repeated attacks
and aggressions that South Sudan's army is carrying out ...the
Sudanese armed forces will find itself forced to use the right
to self-defence," the foreign ministry said in a statement on
Thursday.
Limited access to the remote border areas make it difficult
to verify often contradictory statements from both sides.
THREAT OF SANCTIONS
The U.N. Security Council on Wednesday unanimously passed a
resolution threatening Khartoum and Juba with sanctions unless
they stopped fighting and resumed talks within two weeks,
endorsing an African Union deadline of May 8 for negotiations to
begin.
Sudan's ruling National Congress Party has shrugged off the
threat, saying such U.S.-backed resolutions "aim to punish Sudan
and reward the aggressor", the state SUNA news agency said on
Friday.
The African Union has drawn up a seven-point road map for
peace that demands both countries withdraw their troops from
contested areas and resume talks.
Africa's largest country before the South gained
independence last July, Sudan sits atop some of the continent's
most significant oil resources.
But it lost three-quarters of the oil after Juba's seceded
under a 2005 settlement that ended two decades of civil war. The
pipelines to export the oil are all located in the north,
however, and a dispute about how the oil wealth should be
divided has stoked fears of a return to war.
The conflict has brought nearly all oil production to a
standstill, damaging both countries' oil dependent economies.
New York-based Human Rights Watch has accused Sudanese
forces of conducting "indiscriminate bombings and abuses"
against civilians in the Nuba Mountains and South Kordofan.
It has said the violence may amount to crimes against
humanity. Sudan dismissed the charges.
The Sudanese army and the Sudan People's Liberation
Movement-North (SPLM-N), a rebel group, have been fighting in
the South Kordofan and Blue Nile states since last year.
"The government does not attack civilians. The ones who are
(attacking) are the SPLM-N and this is their creed. The
government is committed to protecting its civilians from these
rebel movements that indiscriminately loot and kill," Abdelatie,
the spokesman for Sudan's Information Ministry, told Reuters.
