KHARTOUM, March 13 Sudanese President Omar
al-Bashir will make his first visit to South Sudan since the
country gained independence last July, a government official
said on Tuesday, as both sides seek to resolve a bitter and
costly dispute over oil.
The summit will be held in the South Sudanese capital Juba
in the next two weeks, Sudan's foreign ministry said.
The two countries have been at loggerheads over the position
of their border, including control of the disputed Abyei
territory, and the issue of what transit fees South Sudan pays
its northern neighbour to export oil from Port Sudan.
South Sudan shut down all its oil fields in January in
protest at Khartoum's seizure of crude it said was to make up
for unpaid fees. Juba depends on oil sales for 98 percent of
state revenues, but says it will not restart production until a
deal is reached. Khartoum is also heavily reliant on oil.
At the Juba meeting, Bashir and his South Sudanese
counterpart Salva Kiir are expected to sign deals agreed in
Addis Ababa on Tuesday. Those cover border disputes and the
status of southerners living north of the border, Sudan Foreign
Ministry spokesman El-Obeid Morawah said.
Sudan has ruled out dual nationality for southerners
following the split and said that by next month an estimated
500,000 of them must choose to either return home or regularise
their stay in Sudan as foreigners.
"Time is important in this matter," said Morawah. "After
April 8, southerners will become foreigners."
The International Organisation for Migration has said the
April deadline represents a massive logistical challenge to both
governments and the international community.
The two countries' interior ministers will head a committee
to discuss solutions, including a possible extension of the
deadline, Morawah said.
A deal on oil could move closer with an agreement on the
nationality question and also the thorny issue of border
security. Both sides regularly accuse each other of backing
rebels groups on their side of the boundary.
In February, the two agreed to demarcate the bulk of the
border, aiming to finish their work within three months,
although this would exclude five disputed areas.
There was no immediate comment on the talks from South Sudan
or the African Union, which is sponsoring negotiations between
Khartoum and Juba.
