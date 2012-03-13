(Adds details on citizenship deal)
By Aaron Maasho and Khalid Abdelaziz
ADDIS ABABA/KHARTOUM, March 13 Sudanese
President Omar al-Bashir will make his first visit to South
Sudan since the country gained independence last July, officials
said on Tuesday, as both sides seek to resolve a bitter and
costly dispute over oil.
In another sign of a potential thaw in relations, the two
countries also signed a deal ensuring free movement and
residence of their nationals in one another's territory, two
months after Khartoum threatened to treat South Sudanese as
foreigners starting in April.
The two have been at loggerheads over issues including the
position of their border, control of the disputed Abyei
territory, and what transit fees South Sudan pays its northern
neighbour to export oil from Port Sudan.
South Sudan shut down all its oil fields in January in
protest at Khartoum's seizure of crude it said was to make up
for unpaid fees. Juba depends on oil sales for 98 percent of
state revenues, but says it will not restart production until a
deal is reached. Khartoum is also heavily reliant on oil.
Bashir will travel to South Sudan's capital Juba within the
next two weeks, Sudan Foreign Ministry spokesman El-Obeid
Morawah said.
Sudan's president and his South Sudanese counterpart Salva
Kiir are expected to sign the deals agreed in Addis Ababa on
Tuesday, covering border disputes and the status of southerners
living north of the border, he added.
More than 350,000 southerners have moved to South Sudan
since October 2010 after decades living in the north, but some
700,000 southerners remain, the United Nations says.
Sudan's cabinet has warned that southerners would have to
get residency or work permits by April 8 or risk being treated
as foreigners, highlighting their lingering legal uncertainty.
"Time is important in this matter," said Morawah. "After
April 8, southerners will become foreigners."
The International Organisation for Migration has said the
April deadline represents a massive logistical challenge to both
governments and the international community.
A deal signed by Pagan Amum, head of South Sudan's
negotiating team, and his Sudanese counterpart Idriss Abdel
Gader said "nationals of each state shall enjoy in the other
state ... freedom of residence, freedom of movement, freedom to
undertake economic activity and freedom to acquire and dispose
property" in accordance with each country's laws.
Both sides also agreed to set up a committee headed by their
interior ministers to oversee measures that affect the status
and treatment of their nationals.
A deal on oil could move closer with an agreement on the
nationality question and also the thorny issue of border
security. Both sides regularly accuse each other of backing
rebels groups on their side of the boundary.
In February, the two agreed to demarcate the bulk of the
border, aiming to finish their work within three months,
although this would exclude five disputed areas.
Former South African President Thabo Mbeki, who is heading
the African Union-sponsored talks between Khartoum and Juba,
confirmed Bashir's visit.
(Reporting by Khalid Abdelaziz; Writing by Alexander Dziadosz;
Editing by Ben Harding)