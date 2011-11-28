* Exports halted until a deal on transit fees -minister

* International firms allowed to keep exporting their shares

* Oil is the lifeblood of both countries' economies (Adds background on oil in Sudan, details on export block)

By Alexander Dziadosz and Khalid Abdelaziz

KHARTOUM, Nov 28 Sudan has halted South Sudan's oil exports because the two have not yet agreed on a transit fee for the new nation to export its crude through its neighbour, Sudan's acting oil minister said on Monday.

South Sudan seceded from Sudan on July 9, taking with it about 75 percent of the former united country's roughly 500,000 barrels per day of oil output. To export crude, South Sudan must send it north through a pipeline in Sudan to a Red Sea port.

Officials decided to stop the government of South Sudan's oil exports -- roughly 200,000 barrels per day -- on Nov. 17, Ali Ahmed Osman told reporters, adding the pipeline was still running and international companies would not be affected.

"We stopped exportation of the southern oil. We gave them four months free, without any sort of agreement," he said, adding Sudan would not resume the exports until the two sides agreed how much South Sudan would pay as a transit fee.

South Sudan has been selling about 200,000 barrels per day of oil since it declared independence, according to figures provided by the country's petroleum ministry last week.

Sudan had been allowing South Sudan to continue exporting without a final agreement on the expectation that the fees would be paid after a deal. Osman said South Sudan owed Sudan some $727 million in arrears between July 9 and the end of October.

International companies would be allowed to continue exporting their shares of oil normally, he added.

"We're not going to shut the pipeline, we're not going to shut any well, we're not going to stop any company, because we have an agreement with the companies. The share of the companies will be exported."

But a South Sudan oil official said a 600,000 barrel oil shipment sold by South Sudan to China's Unipec did not load as scheduled on Monday because of Sudan's decision to halt South Sudan's oil exports.

A 1 million barrel oil shipment sold to trading house Vitol is due to load on Tuesday but will not "unless there is a change of mind today," Macar Aciek Ader, undersecretary at South Sudan's ministry of petroleum and mining, told Reuters.

"We were supposed to load 600,000 barrels today, but it didn't load," he said by telephone, adding the buyer was Unipec, trading arm of China's top refiner Sinopec Corp.

Oil is the lifeblood of both countries' economies, and accounts for some 98 percent of South Sudan's government revenues.

South Sudan has repeatedly threatened to build an alternative pipeline to export its crude, but analysts say this has little prospect of becoming viable soon because it requires fresh oil finds and an end to unrest in oil-producing areas.

South Sudan seceded after voting overwhelmingly for independence in a January referendum promised in a 2005 peace deal that ended decades of civil war with the north.

Oil was one of the factors behind the conflict, which killed an estimated 2 million people. (Editing by James Jukwey)