KHARTOUM, June 8 Sudan's President Omar Hassan al-Bashir has ordered the stoppage of cross-border oil flows from South Sudan from Sunday, Sudanese state radio reported.

The station gave no more details in an alert sent to mobile phone users on Saturday.

Both African countries agreed in March to resume crude exports from landlocked South Sudan through Sudanese oil facilities after resolving disputes over transit fees and other issues. (Reporting by Ulf Laessing and Khalid Abdelaziz; Editing by Andrew Heavens)