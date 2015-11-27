CHINESE DALIAN COKING COAL JUMPS 7 PERCENT TO $197.8 PER TONNE, A 2017 HIGH, AFTER CYCLONE DISRUPTS AUSTRALIAN SUPPLIES
CHINESE DALIAN COKING COAL JUMPS 7 PERCENT TO $197.8 PER TONNE, A 2017 HIGH, AFTER CYCLONE DISRUPTS AUSTRALIAN SUPPLIES
UNITED NATIONS Nov 27 United Nations Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon on Friday condemned an attack in the disputed region of Abyei bordering Sudan and South Sudan that left an Ethiopian U.N. peacekeeper and a small girl dead.
In a statement issued by the U.N. press office, Ban urged the governments of Sudan and South Sudan to bring the "unknown assailants" involved in the attack to justice. It noted that at least three civilians were also wounded.
Ban "calls on (the Ngok Dinka and Misseriya) ... communities to remain calm and avoid any escalation of this tragic incident," the statement said.
The ownership of Abyei, which has rich pastureland and small oil reserves, was left undecided when South Sudan declared independence from Sudan in 2011.
It remains one of the biggest potential flashpoints between the two countries, who have also argued over oil rights and other disputed territories. (Reporting by Louis Charbonneau; Editing by Marguerita Choy)
CHINESE DALIAN COKING COAL JUMPS 7 PERCENT TO $197.8 PER TONNE, A 2017 HIGH, AFTER CYCLONE DISRUPTS AUSTRALIAN SUPPLIES
HONG KONG, April 5 Asian stocks are set for a cautious start on Wednesday as investors move to the sidelines before a potentially tense meeting between Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping later this week.
CARACAS, April 4 Venezuelan security forces quelled masked protesters with tear gas, water cannons and pepper spray in Caracas on Tuesday after blocking an opposition rally against socialist President Nicolas Maduro.