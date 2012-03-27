* Sudan, South Sudan blame each other for renewed clashes
UNITED NATIONS, March 27 The U.N. Security
Council expressed alarm on Tuesday at recent clashes between
Sudan and South Sudan along their disputed border and urged both
sides to halt military operations, warning the fighting could
escalate into a new war.
Sudan and South Sudan blamed each other for the fighting.
South Sudan said its neighbor Sudan launched air strikes on
major oilfields in its Unity state on Tuesday, in one of the
most serious reported confrontations since the South declared
independence from Sudan in July.
"The Security Council call upon the governments of Sudan and
South Sudan to exercise maximum restraint and sustain purposeful
dialogue in order to address peacefully the issues that are
fueling the mistrust between the two countries," the 15-nation
council said in a statement.
South Sudan won its independence under a 2005 peace deal
that ended decades of civil war with Khartoum, but distrust
still runs deep. Both sides are still at loggerheads over the
position of their shared border and how much the landlocked
south should pay to transport its oil through Sudan.
"The Security Council are deeply alarmed by the military
clashes in the region bordering Sudan and South Sudan, which
threaten to precipitate a resumption of conflict between the two
countries, worsen the humanitarian situation and lead to further
civilian casualties," 15-nation council said.
Sudan denied launching air strikes but said its ground
forces had attacked southern artillery positions which had fired
at the disputed oil-producing area of Heglig that is partly
controlled by Khartoum.
'PATH OF PEACE'
"Our armed forces are ready to defend every inch of our
territorial integrity whether it's an attack or aggression from
the government of South Sudan or the rebel movements," Sudan's
U.N. ambassador, Daffa-Alla Elhag Ali Osman, said on Tuesday.
He told reporters that while the U.N. Security council
statement was not as strong as Khartoum would have liked, Sudan
hoped it would "draw the attention of the south to come to their
senses and respect the path of peace."
Analysts have long said tensions between the countries could
erupt into a full-blown war and disrupt the surrounding region,
which includes some of Africa's most promising economies.
The latest violence has already set back efforts to resolve
the countries' disputes. Sudanese President Omar Hassan
al-Bashir has suspended talks with his southern counterpart
Salva Kiir aimed at resolving them, state media reported.
U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon said he was worried about
the fighting, which started on Monday along the border.
The Security Council also voiced concern about South
Kordofan and Blue Nile states. It said council members stressed
"the grave urgency of delivering humanitarian aid ... in order
to avert a worsening of the serious crisis in Southern Kordofan
and Blue Nile states, Sudan."
Clashes broke out between Sudan's armed forces and rebels of
the Sudan People's Liberation Movement-North (SPLM-N) in South
Kordofan last June, then spread to Blue Nile state in September.
Both areas border newly independent South Sudan.
