Aaron Maasho
ADDIS ABABA, July 26
ADDIS ABABA, July 26 Sudan and recently
independent South Sudan resumed crucial talks on Thursday to end
an oil dispute for the first time since border fighting brought
the African neighbours to the brink of war in April.
The two countries face sanctions from the U.N. Security
Council unless they thrash out a comprehensive deal resolving
all their conflicts by Aug. 2.
Tensions escalated in April when their armies fought for
weeks along the disputed border, the worst violence since South
Sudan became independent a year ago under a 2005 peace
agreement.
African Union-sponsored talks, led by former South African
President Thabo Mbeki, have been hampered by sharp disagreements
over where to mark the disputed border and how much landlocked
South Sudan should pay to export oil through northern pipelines.
In January, South Sudan shut down its 350,000 barrels per
day oil output after Khartoum started taking oil for what it
called unpaid fees. Both crumbling economies badly need the oil
to flow through, bringing them each vital foreign cash.
"Negotiations on oil fees started today," said Atif Kiir,
spokesman for South Sudan's negotiations team in the Ethiopian
capital. He did not elaborate at the start of the round.
Sudan hopes both countries will find a solution to allow
southern oil exports through the north, Sudan's state news
agency SUNA quoted the head of its delegation, Mutrif Siddiq, as
saying.
"The government of Sudan wants to continue the flow of oil
through Sudan," he said according to SUNA.
South Sudan said on Monday it was willing to pay $9.10 and
$7.26 per barrel to transport oil through two pipelines crossing
Sudan, alongside a $3.2 billion dollar package to compensate for
the loss of most oil reserves to the north.
This offer is higher than before but still well below
Sudan's last demand of $36 a barrel for both pipelines.
Both sides are also at loggerheads over Khartoum accusations
that South Sudan supports its rebels in two southern border
states and the Darfur region, a claim that many diplomats find
credible despite denials from Juba.
South Sudan itself accuses its neighbour of bombing its
territory. Sudan routinely denies these claims but Reuters
reporters have witnessed several air strikes.
