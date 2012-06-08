* Talks on setting up buffer zone ended on Thursday
* Two ex-civil war foes at odds over border, oil
By Aaron Maasho
ADDIS ABABA, June 8 Former civil war foes Sudan
and South Sudan are expected to resume security talks on June
21, a South Sudanese official said on Friday, after negotiations
to help ward off a relapse into conflict floundered this week.
The longtime rivals, which split apart last year, have
clashed repeatedly in their contested borderlands, while rows
over oil payments have continued to stoke tensions.
The two edged dangerously close to resuming full-blown war
in April when Juba seized the Heglig oil region, before
withdrawing in the face of international pressure.
African Union-mediated talks to create a demilitarised zone
resumed last week, but broke off on Thursday over conflicting
versions of a boundary line, which both presented in lengthy
press conferences, often coupled with jingoistic zeal.
Even as their delegates shook hands while slumped on the
plush leather couches of a five-star Addis Ababa hotel, old
wounds stemming from decades of conflict were on full display.
"Sudan is continuing its hostile propaganda against South
Sudan and South Sudanese, including the president of Sudan,"
Pagan Amum, head of the South's negotiation team, said.
Sudan in turn accused its neighbour of stoking tensions by
including five disputed areas on its map, including Heglig,
which produced about half Sudan's oil output before the clashes.
Endorsement of South Sudan's version of the boundary line as
a starting point for the demilitarised zone would mean Heglig
would be incorporated inside the buffer zone and be subject to
joint administrative status.
Sudan has insisted on using a boundary line used by the
United Nations for operations purposes, while Juba displayed a
map it said was introduced by Khartoum itself in the mid-1940s.
Sudanese Defence Minister Abdel Raheem Muhammad Hussein
called South Sudan's move a "hostile action" on Thursday.
The two were expected to resume the talks "from the 21st
onwards", South Sudan's Minister of Cabinet Affairs Deng Alor
said.
The two sides also need to agree on how much the landlocked
South should pay to export crude oil through Sudan.
Juba shut down its entire output of about 350,000 barrels
per day in January to stop Khartoum seizing oil as compensation
for what it called unpaid fees.
Further stepping up the rhetoric, negotiator Amum blasted
Sudan's President Omar Hassan al-Bashir, wanted by the
International Criminal Court, over a row about whether the
leader would be able to attend an African Union summit scheduled
for next month.
Bashir in 2009 became the world's first sitting head of
state to be indicted for crimes against humanity and war crimes
by the ICC - accusations he and other officials deny.
Malawi, which was set to host the African Union gathering of
heads of state, moved to block Bashir from attending, prompting
Sudan to ask the group to move the summit to Addis Ababa.
Amum described Bashir as a "criminal" and said he was a
source of "embarrassment" for the continent's leaders.
Some 2 million people died in the civil conflict between
north and south Sudan, waged for all but a few years between
1955 and 2005 over ideology, ethnicity, religion and oil.
(Editing by Michael Roddy)