By Matt Smith
| DUBAI, June 19
DUBAI, June 19 Sudan's foreign currency shortage
and a huge variation in official and de facto exchange rates are
delaying equipment purchases and payments by telecoms operators,
hitting a key industry for the struggling economy, executives
told Reuters.
Higher taxes and mounting competition are also posing
challenges for the African country's three major telecoms
players as they battle to tap the potential of a relatively
underpenetrated market.
Sudan lost three-quarters of its oil output when South Sudan
became independent in July, ending its main source of state
revenue and foreign currency.
That made the telecoms sector even more critical to the
wider economy and it now accounts for about 12 percent of gross
domestic product, according to No.1 operator Zain Sudan, a unit
of Kuwait's Zain.
Yet operators are struggling to buy hard currency from the
government.
"The availability of foreign currency is a big issue for
telecoms companies because we depend on imported services and
equipment," Zain Sudan chief executive Elfatih Erwa told
Reuters.
He said Zain had sometimes delayed payments to foreign
suppliers, but these were still delivering on schedule. Ericsson
and Huawei are Zain's main suppliers.
State-owned Sudatel has faced similar problems.
"It (the equipment) is mainly from Asia," said Mohamed
Nasir, Sudatel director for corporate sales. "There are
limitations in the use and transfer of U.S. dollars. We are
talking about Chinese companies like Huawei mainly. It
(deliveries) can be delayed - if something took one month
(before), it may take two months now."
MOUNTING PRESSURE
The dollar shortage is an indicator of the mounting pressure
on the Sudanese pound.
Last month, the government allowed licensed dealers to trade
the pound at a devalued rate of about 5 to the dollar. This
compares with the official rate of 2.7, while there are two
other exchange rates - the black market rate of around 5.4 and
the commercial bank rate, which is about 4.9.
"We don't work in the black market, we deal with banks and
they charge us a premium," said Erwa. "It's a little bit lower
than the parallel (black) market price. The official price is
still the same as before."
Zain Sudan's 2011 local currency earnings rose 9 percent,
but these fell 5 percent in dollar terms and its parent firm has
been blocked by Sudanese law from repatriating earnings to
Kuwait for several years.
These woes, along with mounting competition between Zain
Sudan, Sudatel and MTN Sudan, a unit of South Africa's MTN
, have taken away some of the sector's lustre, with Zain
Sudan's average revenue per user (ARPU) falling by half between
2008 and 2011 to $8.
Higher taxes are adding to the burden. In December, Sudan
raised sales taxes on telecoms companies to 30 percent from 20
percent and a profit tax to 30 percent from 15 percent.
Yet the market retains huge potential should Sudan and South
Sudan's economic woes ease.
Mobile penetration in Sudan is 67 percent, according to
analysts Wireless Intelligence. This compares Northern Africa's
96 percent, while South Sudan penetration is just 18 percent,
one of the lowest globally.
ARPU is also higher than the Northern Africa mean of $6.47 -
Sudan's is $6.90 and South Sudan's is $10.49.
South Sudan has five mobile operators - Zain, Sudatel and
MTN, plus two local firms.
(Reporting by Matt Smith; Editing by Mark Potter)