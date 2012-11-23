KHARTOUM Nov 23 Sudan's information minister
had one clear message after security agents moved in to arrest
their former spy chief - that a plot had been uncovered, the
culprits caught and the situation in the country was now
"totally stable".
Khartoum did appear quiet a day later on Friday - but on the
desert city's dusty streets the detention amplified a debate
about the future of the country's leader, and posed new
questions about who might one day unseat him.
President Omar Hassan al-Bashir has kept a near
quarter-century hold on this African oil producer, drawing
support from its all powerful military, security services and
large parts of the devout, overwhelmingly Muslim population.
His speeches regularly referred to threats from outside -
from the West, from Israel and from the International Criminal
Court, which has indicted him over charges of atrocities in
Darfur.
But the man arrested on Thursday on charges of plotting to
"incite chaos" was Salah Gosh, once one of the most powerful
figures in Bashir's inner circle, together with several other
senior figures from army and security.
"He (Bashir) would always be worried ... that the opposition
groups would be involved, but now it's coming from inside. There
is a categorical difference there," said Magdi El Gizouli, a
fellow at the Rift Valley Institute.
Gizouli said there were signs of frustration inside the
military, where many who had fought Bashir's wars in Darfur and
the south were itching for the old guard to move on.
"Inside the regime and army are many who want jobs. They are
not young anymore. It's not about reforms. It's about power," he
added.
Public unrest has also been growing over rising prices and
growing inflation after South Sudan split away as an independent
nation last year, under the terms of a peace deal, taking most
of the country's oil reserves with it.
Diplomats and analysts in Sudan told Reuters they doubted
those tensions had built up into an active military coup
attempt.
The detentions were rather a warning shot to those inside
the army, security and services and ruling party who might even
be considering searching for a replacement for Bashir, they
added.
"This is a power struggle inside the regime. It was a
preemptive measure," said Faisal Mohammad Saleh, a prominent
journalist. "I don't think the arrested people had planned
anything yet. Maybe they made some phone calls or met, but this
was a early stage."
HEALTH CONCERNS
Quieter questions were already circulating about Bashir's
future after an official from his ruling National Congress Party
said last year, in the wake of "Arab spring" protests, he would
not seek re-election in the 2015 presidential election.
Speculation mounted after officials were forced to announce
Bashir underwent throat surgery in Qatar in August when people
in the street started wondering why he had stopped holding his
famous public rallies.
Officials insist Bashir is healthy after undergoing a second
operation in Saudi Arabia. But a reduction in his public
appearances has kept people talking.
At an Islamist conference last week Sudan invited Muslim
leaders from Egypt, Tunisia and further afield, but Bashir's
seat was vacant for more than one hour at the opening ceremony.
When Bashir finally came, officials interrupted a speech to
declare "the president of the republic is here".
The startling arrest of Gosh and the other officials, opened
up another dimension in the speculation.
"You cannot stop the succession debate anymore. It's there
and people wonder how fit their president is or whether he wants
to run again at the next elections," said a Western diplomat.
"(Vice President Ali Osman) Taha has many supporters in the
NCP but there are others in the army and NCP with ambitions
too."
"WHO RUNS THIS COUNTRY?"
While details of the plot arrests remain unclear, analysts
say the trigger could have been worries that once-loyal
Islamists would stage protests after hopes for reforms were
dashed at the Khartoum conference last week.
In papers circulated in mosques before the meeting, many had
demanded to discuss fighting corruption or reforms at the forum
of the Islamic Movement, a quasi-official organisation meant to
guide the NCP.
But hopes for changes were dashed when the government
managed to push through its candidate, former minister al-Zubeir
al-Hassan, as new secretary general.
"He is not a historical Islamist leader, he doesn't really
have Islamic credentials," said Harry Verhoeven, a long-time
Sudan watcher.
Thousands of mid-level army officers heeded calls by Muslim
leaders to fight southern "infidels" during the country's
decades-long civil war with South Sudan.
Many of them were furious when the peace deal that Bashir
secured to end that conflict opened the door for southerners to
secede from Sudan last year.
Former "mujahideen" have organised themselves into groups
such as the "Saihun", or travelers in Arabic, to vent their
anger against the government.
"I went fighting as a young man and I feel this government
has run the country aground with their corruption. We have
ministers who are not competent," said an Islamist, speaking to
Reuters before the arrests were announced.
After the arrests, Islamists uploaded pictures of one of the
army officers detained alongside Gosh - Wad Ibrahim, a civil war
hero respectfully called "Emir of the Mujahideen".
Shops opened as usual in the morning before Friday prayers.
At one mosque visited by Reuters the preacher did not mention
the arrests.
Many Sudanese, used to political upheavals, wondered what
will happen next. "Who is ruling this country," wrote a user on
the "Saihun" website on Thursday as rumours were swirling
around.
"I don't think they tried to stage a military coup," said
55-year-old Ibrahim Idriss, a food merchant in central Khartoum.
"I'm not interested in it anyway. I worry more about corruption
and officials who steal people's money."