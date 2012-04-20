By Elias Biryabarema
KAMPALA, April 20
KAMPALA, April 20 Uganda's top military official
said the country would back its newly-independent northern
neighbour South Sudan if it went to war with Sudan, a newspaper
quoted him as saying on Friday.
Escalating violence since South Sudan separated from the
rest of Sudan last July under the terms of a 2005 peace deal has
raised fears a war may break out between the two long-time foes.
Last week, South Sudan seized Heglig, a disputed oilfield,
claiming it as its rightful territory and saying it would only
withdraw if the United Nations deployed a neutral force there.
"We will not sit by and do nothing. We will be involved
having suffered a proxy war by Khartoum," the Daily Monitor
quoted General Aronda Nyakairima, Uganda's Chief of Defence
Forces (CDF), as saying.
The Daily Monitor said Nyakairima made the remarks at a
meeting of regional military chiefs in the capital Kampala on
Wednesday night.
Felix Kulayigye, the Ugandan army spokesman, confirmed
Nyakairima made the remarks reported in the Daily Monitor.
"Our people in northern Uganda suffered and intelligence
information also indicates that the LRA, who have an estimated
200 guns, are again in contact with Khartoum," Nyakairima said.
He was referring to Joseph Kony's Lord's Resistance Army
(LRA), a Ugandan rebel group notorious for their penchant for
grisly violence including hacking limbs off victims and use of
young boys and girls as fighters and sex slaves.
Uganda has accused the Khartoum government in the past of
supporting the group, which now roams a remote jungle straddling
Central African Republic, South Sudan and the Democratic
Republic of Congo.
The LRA waged a war against the government in northern
Uganda for nearly 20 years before it was ejected in 2005.
An African Union (AU) backed 5000-strong force has been
launched to hunt down Kony, whose notoriety has gained worldwide
attention after a video about him made by a U.S. charity was
posted on YouTube and viewed by tens of millions of people.
On Thursday, Sudan's President Omar Hassan al-Bashir vowed to
teach South Sudan a "final lesson by force" after it occupied
the disputed oil field.
