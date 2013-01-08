* UN, aid groups barred from Sudan conflict zones
* Sudan accuses South Sudan of backing rebels
* US says Khartoum continues to bombard civilians
By Louis Charbonneau
UNITED NATIONS, Jan 8 The United Nations warned
on Tuesday of a worsening humanitarian crisis in Sudan's
conflict-torn southern region, amid reports that people there
were starving to death and others were surviving on roots and
leaves.
"This is 2013 and to think that tens of thousands, hundreds
of thousands of people are living in such desperate and
deplorable circumstances, and we can't get in to help them as
humanitarian organizations, it's just not acceptable," John
Ging, a senior U.N. humanitarian official, told reporters.
He was referring to the situation in the southern Sudanese
states of South Kordofan and Blue Nile, which have been racked
with conflict for more than a year, causing hundreds of
thousands of people to flee their homes.
Rebels in the area, known as SPLM-North, say they are
fighting to protect ethnic minorities from repression and
marginalization, while Khartoum accuses them of trying to spread
chaos at the bidding of South Sudan, which seceded last year.
Fighting began in South Kordofan in June 2011, just before
South Sudan seceded from the north, and spread to Blue Nile in
September of the same year.
U.N. and other humanitarian aid agencies say they have been
barred from the region by Khartoum, which denies the charge and
insists there is no humanitarian crisis there.
Ging said that those who escaped from the area spoke of
people "relying on roots and leaves."
"We're not allowed in to do the assessments," Ging said
after briefing the 15-nation U.N. Security Council behind closed
doors. "I do have to communicate what we're being told by the
people who are fleeing ... People are dying in South Kordofan,
that is what we are told."
"When we look at the emaciated state of the children and
adults who have successfully made the journey out of these two
areas, we can see in their physical state the obvious suffering
they have endured for a very long time that has resulted in them
being in this appalling condition," he added.
AERIAL BOMBARDMENT
South Sudan seceded from Sudan under a 2005 peace deal that
ended decades of civil war, but both countries have yet to agree
on ownership of several disputed border regions.
U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Susan Rice said
Washington remained "deeply concerned by the continued
deterioration of the humanitarian situation" in the two states.
"We're also deeply concerned about the ongoing aerial
bombardments by the Sudanese Armed Forces, including in civilian
areas," she said.
Rice called on Khartoum and the SPLM-North to grant aid
agencies access to South Kordofan and Blue Nile.
Speaking to reporters after the council meeting, Sudan's
U.N. Ambassador Daffa-Alla Elhag Ali Osman reiterated his
allegations that South Sudan was supporting the rebels in South
Kordofan and Blue Nile states.
Sudan and South Sudan are under threat of Security Council
sanctions if they fail to resolve their remaining disputes and
settle on a comprehensive peace plan.
South Sudan said on Monday it hoped to establish a
demilitarized zone along its border with arch-rival Sudan within
a month, paving the way for vital oil exports to resume.
Sudanese President Omar Hassan al-Bashir and South Sudan's
Salva Kiir met in Ethiopia over the weekend to try to quell
tensions that have rumbled since a flare-up of violence along
the disputed border last year, the worst since the South
seceded.