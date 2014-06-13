(Corrects Sudanese ambassador's name in fifth paragraph)
By Louis Charbonneau
UNITED NATIONS, June 12 The United States on
Thursday condemned recent attacks by the Sudanese government's
Rapid Support Forces on civilians in the Blue Nile and South
Kordofan states, saying they have been deliberately targeting
schools and hospitals.
The statement from U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations
Samantha Power came just days after a coalition of 45
organizations providing humanitarian aid or supporting peace
efforts in Sudan wrote to the U.N. Security Council, African
Union and Arab League demanding an end to attacks on civilians.
"The United Sates condemns in the strongest possible terms
attacks by the Government of Sudan and its Rapid Support Forces
(RSF) against civilians in South Kordofan and Blue Nile," Power
said.
"Since April, not only have ground attacks on, and the
shelling of, civilian populations increased, but the Government
of Sudan has intensified its air campaign, dropping hundreds of
barrel bombs and other ordinance on Sudanese towns and villages,
deliberately targeting hospitals and schools."
Sudan's U.N. Ambassador Rahamtalla Mohamed Osman Elnor did
not respond immediately to a request for comment.
Last month the U.N. Office for the Coordination of
Humanitarian Affairs said fighting between Sudanese military and
SPLM-N rebel forces in South Kordofan and Blue Nile intensified
in April-May 2014 as the government pressed ahead with its
"Decisive Summer" military campaign to end armed rebellions.
Power said the increased violence has displaced or severely
affected about 1.2 million people. She said aid groups working
in Sudan have accused the RSF of looting and destroying food and
water supplies in areas recaptured by rebels.
The government has denied aid access to rebel areas of South
Kordofan and Blue Nile for almost three years.
"We have also seen these tactics used recently in Darfur,
displacing over 300,000 people this year," Power said, referring
to Sudan's remote western region where the United Nations says
as many as 300,000 people have been killed since 2003.
In their letter to the Security Council, Arab League and
African Union's Peace and Security Council, aid groups said the
government's bombing campaign has escalated to levels unseen in
the years of fighting in South Kordofan and Blue Nile.
"These unprecedented attacks represent the largest sustained
bombardment of civilian targets in the three year history of the
conflict," the letter said. "They have spread terror and sent
families into hiding in caves and foxholes, too afraid to plant
their crops."
The coalition of aid groups called on the United Nations,
Arab League and African Union to press for an end to the
Sudanese military campaign, launch an independent investigation
into "breaches of international human rights and humanitarian
law" and hold accountable anyone responsible.
Earlier this year, John Prendergast, a former U.S. State
Department official and co-founder of the Enough Project
anti-genocide group, said the RSF was the latest incarnation of
Janjaweed militia fighters who massacred civilians and torched
homes across Darfur in 2003.
