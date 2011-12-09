* U.N. refugee agency fears for 20,000 refugees
* Landmines cleared for safe passage further into S. Sudan
GENEVA Dec 9 The United Nations said on
Friday it feared further clashes between Sudan and South Sudan
and was working hard to move 20,000 refugees further away from
the growing insecurity along the border.
South Sudan broke away from Sudan in July, becoming the
world's youngest country after a referendum on independence that
concluded a peace process ending decades of civil war.
The two countries have since traded regular accusations of
supporting insurgencies on each other's territory. Their armed
forces clashed at Jau in a region claimed by both sides on
Wednesday in a rare direct confrontation, which followed air
strikes by the Khartoum government's forces last
month.
"We are very concerned that some 20,000 refugees who are
located at the border between South Sudan and Sudan in (South
Sudan's) Unity State are increasingly at risk as fighting
rages...." Melissa Fleming, spokeswoman of the U.N. High
Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), told a news briefing.
Military confrontations in the border area of Jau have not
hit Yida refugee settlement just several kilometres away, "but
there are huge fears of attack and these fears have driven many
of the refugees who are located there into the bush", she said.
"As we reported in November, there was an aerial strike in
Yida. We're really concerned that this fighting could cross the
border - we're talking about ground fighting now not just
aerial," Fleming said.
"As a consequence, we are speeding up our efforts to
relocate these refugees away from this border," she added.
Landmines on the roads were being cleared so as to ensure safe
passage deeper into South Sudan.
About 60 to 110 refugees continue to arrive each day in Yida
saying that they are fleeing increased fighting, she said.
South Sudan has received more than 50,000 refugees from
Sudan's Blue Nile and Southern Kordofan states in recent months.
Continued fighting and insecurity in Blue Nile state is
causing Sudanese refugees to flee across the frontier at the
rate of about 650 per day, Fleming said.
"Of course where refugees flee is a sign that things are
really bad. The U.N. as a whole is increasingly concerned about
the growing insecurity, not only the fighting, but the food
insecurity and the humanitarian situation in Southern Kordofan
and Blue Nile state," she said.
The two countries are already holding tense talks over
issues such as oil and debt that have been unresolved since
South Sudan seceded in July.
(Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; Editing by Peter Graff)