GENEVA Dec 24 A mass grave containing some 75
bodies has been found in South Sudan's Unity State and two other
mass graves have been reported in Juba after ethnic violence,
the United Nations said on Tuesday.
U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Navi Pillay called
on both sides to protect civilians and warned that political and
military leaders could be held to account for crimes.
"Mass extrajudicial killings, the targeting of individuals
on the basis of their ethnicity and arbitrary detentions have
been documented in recent days," Pillay said in a statement. "We
have discovered a mass grave in Bentiu, in Unity State, and
there are reportedly at least two other mass graves in Juba."
Spokeswoman Ravina Shamdasani said that the bodies of 75
soldiers of the Sudan People's Liberation Army were believed to
be in the mass grave in Bentiu visited by U.N. rights officers.
