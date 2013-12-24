(adds details)
GENEVA Dec 24 A mass grave containing some 75
bodies has been found in South Sudan's Unity State and two other
mass graves have been reported in the capital Juba after ethnic
violence, the United Nations said on Tuesday.
U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Navi Pillay called
on both sides to protect civilians and warned that political and
military leaders could be held to account for crimes.
"Mass extrajudicial killings, the targeting of individuals
on the basis of their ethnicity and arbitrary detentions have
been documented in recent days," Pillay said in a statement. "We
have discovered a mass grave in Bentiu, in Unity State, and
there are reportedly at least two other mass graves in Juba."
President Salva Kiir and rebel leader Riek Machar, his
former deputy, have both indicated they were ready to talk to
try to end a deepening conflict that has killed hundreds of
people since it erupted this month.
Western powers and east African states, anxious to prevent
the fighting from destabilising a particularly fragile region,
have tried to mediate between Machar, who hails from the Nuer
tribe, and Kiir, a Dinka.
Spokeswoman Ravina Shamdasani said that the bodies of 75
soldiers of the Sudan People's Liberation Army were believed to
be in the mass grave in Bentiu visited by U.N. rights officers.
"They are reportedly all of Dinka ethnicity," Shamdasani
told Reuters in Geneva, adding that the U.N. team had been
unable to verify the numbers or identities.
U.N. rights officers had not yet been able to visit the
sites of two other mass graves, Jebel-Kujur and Newside, near
Eden, both in Juba, she said.
Pillay, a former U.N. war crimes judge, voiced deep concern
about the safety of those arrested who are being held in unknown
locations, including "several hundred civilians who were
reportedly arrested during house-to-house searches and from
various hotels in Juba". Hundreds of members of the South Sudan
National Police Service were allegedly ordered to be disarmed
and arrested from police stations across Juba, she said.
U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon sought urgently on Monday
to nearly double the size of the U.N. peacekeeping force in the
country.
(Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; Editing by Alison Williams)