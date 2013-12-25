* UN estimates "thousands" must have been killed
* Rights chief says mass grave found, others reported
* Three UN personnel hurt at base in Bor
* Pentagon moves some Marines closer to South Sudan
(Adds U.N. official estimating toll in thousands, paragraphs
2-5; Chinese Foreign Ministry statement, paragraphs 29-33)
By Carl Odera and Michelle Nichols
JUBA/UNITED NATIONS, Dec 24 The U.N. Security
Council approved plans on Tuesday to almost double the number of
peacekeepers in South Sudan in an effort to protect civilians as
reports of mass graves fueled fears of a worsening of ethnic
bloodletting in the world's newest state.
The move came as the United Nations humanitarian coordinator
in the country said the death toll from the past 10 days of
violence was likely now in the thousands, rather than the
hundreds the world body had previously estimated.
"I think it's undeniable at this stage that there must have
been thousands of people who have lost their lives," Toby
Lanzer told the BBC's Newshour programme.
"When I've looked at the hospitals in key towns and I've
looked at the hospitals in the capital itself, the range of
injuries, this is no longer a situation where we can merely say
it's hundreds of people who've lost their lives," he said.
Lanzer was speaking from a U.N. compound in the rebel-held
city of Bentiu, capital of Unity state.
With some 45,000 civilians seeking protection at U.N. bases,
the 15-member Security Council unanimously authorized a plan by
U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon to boost the strength of the
peacekeeping force in South Sudan to 12,500 troops and 1,323
police.
The additional personnel will reinforce U.N. bases where
civilians are seeking shelter. However Ban warned that "even
with additional capabilities, we will not be able to protect
every civilian in need in South Sudan."
Violence erupted in the capital Juba on Dec. 15 and quickly
spread, dividing the land-locked country of 10.8 million along
ethnic lines of Nuer and Dinka. South Sudan seceded from Sudan
in 2011 under a peace agreement to end decades of war.
Western powers and east African states, keen to prevent more
chaos in a fragile region, have tried to mediate between
President Salva Kiir, a Dinka, and rebel leader Riek Machar, a
Nuer, who was vice president until Kiir sacked him in
July.
"Whatever the differences, nothing can justify the violence
that has engulfed their young nation," Ban told the council
after the vote. "There is no military solution to this conflict.
This is a political crisis which requires a peaceful, political
solution."
The fighting is affecting oil production in South Sudan,
which accounts for 98 percent of government revenue. Petroleum
Minister Stephen Dhieu Dau said output had fallen by 45,000
barrels per day to 200,000 bpd after Unity state oilfields shut
down.
Dau said production in Upper Nile state, where most of South
Sudan's oil is extracted, was safe and outside the reach of
rebels.
Kiir said on Tuesday that government troops had retaken
control of the Jonglei state capital Bor, a key town that last
week fell to rebels loyal to Machar.
Ban said three U.N. personnel were injured at a U.N. base in
Bor on Tuesday.
Most fighting has involved Dinka and Nuer factions of the
Sudan People's Liberation Army, with militias and marauding
youths also reported to be attacking rival ethnic groups. Kiir
and Machar both have said the conflict is political, not tribal.
MASS-GRAVE REPORTS
U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Navi Pillay said a
mass grave believed to contain the bodies of 75 ethnic Dinka
soldiers had been discovered in Bentiu.
However, the U.N. mission in South Sudan, known as UNMISS,
said in a statement later on Tuesday that it could not confirm a
grave of such a size at Bentiu. It said reports now suggested
that "this is an inflation of a skirmish resulting in about 15
fatalities, with details to be confirmed."
In her statement, Pillay said there were also "reportedly at
least two other mass graves in Juba." UNMISS said it was
investigating reports of atrocities.
Pillay urged both sides to protect civilians, and said
political and military leaders could be held to account for
crimes. "Mass extrajudicial killings, the targeting of
individuals on the basis of their ethnicity and arbitrary
detentions have been documented in recent days," she said.
The Juba government said it was not responsible for a mass
grave in Bentiu, and messaged on Twitter: "Bentiu is currently
under the control of the rebel leader Riek Machar - we have
nothing to do with that area & the mass killings #SouthSudan."
The U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
said the crisis had displaced an estimated 81,000 people, though
the real number was likely to be higher. Tens of thousands have
taken refuge with the U.N.
"My cousin and nephew were both caught and executed. How can
I leave this place?" asked Gatjang, a 29-year-old Nuer at a U.N.
base in Juba where thousands of civilians were crammed. "Even
here. What if they sneak inside and attack us?"
U.S. MOVES MARINES CLOSER
The Pentagon said on Tuesday it had moved about 50 Marines
to Uganda out of the roughly 150 it prepositioned this week in
Djibouti to assist with any possible further evacuation of U.S.
citizens from South Sudan. Uganda shares a border with South
Sudan.
"This forward posturing provides additional options and
the ability to more quickly respond, if required, to help
protect U.S. personnel and facilities," said Colonel Steve
Warren, a Pentagon spokesman. Warren added that a refueling
aircraft had also been moved to Uganda.
The deployment of the special crisis-response team of
Marines to Djibouti this week followed an aborted attempt to
evacuate U.S. citizens from Bor at the weekend in which four
U.S. soldiers were wounded when their military aircraft were hit
by ground fire.
U.S. citizens and other foreigners were later evacuated from
the same area a day later, but it is unclear how many Americans
and other foreigners remain in the country.
U.S. State Department spokeswoman Jen Psaki said in a
statement that U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry had urged Kiir
and Machar on Tuesday to accept a cessation of hostilities and
begin mediated political talks.
She said Donald Booth, the U.S. special envoy to South
Sudan, was in Juba trying to secure a final commitment from Kiir
and Machar to begin talks.
China's Foreign Ministry issued a statement late on Tuesday
calling on all sides to end the fighting.
China's state-owned China National Petroleum Company
is a major oil investor in South Sudan and the
violence forced the firm to evacuate some of its workers.
The Chinese statement said deputy foreign minister Zhang
Ming had said China was playing close attention to the conflict
and the impact it was having on South Sudan's neighbours.
"As South Sudan's friend and partner, China calls on all
sides of the conflict to ... immediately cease hostile actions,
and open negotiations as soon as possible", the statement quoted
Zhang as saying.
His remarks were made at a meeting with diplomats from
member states of the East African Intergovernmental Authority on
Development (IGAD), a seven-nation development organisation that
includes Sudan and Kenya, the statement said.
Zhang also said China supports the IGAD sending a mediation
team to South Sudan.
U.N. envoys on prevention of genocide and responsibility to
protect, Adama Dieng and Jennifer Welsh, warned that attacks
against civilians and U.N. personnel could constitute war crimes
or crimes against humanity.
While Kiir and Machar have said they are open to talks,
Machar said on Monday he would only negotiate if his detained
political allies were released, a demand the government swiftly
rejected.
The African Union's Peace and Security Council on Tuesday
called on Kiir to "consider releasing the political
personalities currently detained in Juba, in order to facilitate
dialogue and to encourage them to contribute positively to the
search for a solution."
