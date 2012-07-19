July 18 Cequel Communications Holdings LLC
, which does business as Suddenlink Communications,
said Wednesday that its management team and equity partners BC
Partners and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board will buy the
seventh-largest U.S. cable operator for $6.6 billion in debt and
equity.
The Suddenlink deal includes a $1.9 billion equity
investment, incremental debt of $500 million and net liabilities
of $4.09 billion as of March 31, 2012.
Proceeds will be used to acquire the ownership stakes of all
holders of Suddenlink's preferred and common equity, led by
Goldman Sachs Capital Partners and including Quadrangle and
Oaktree Capital Management.
The deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter of this
year.
(Reporting by Ashutosh Pandey in Bangalore; Editing by Matt
Driskill)