PARIS May 20 French telecommunications group
Altice SA said it agreed to buy Suddenlink
Communications in a deal valuing the company at $9.1 billion in
order to enter the fast-growing U.S. cable sector.
Altice is buying 70 percent of Suddenlink from existing
shareholders BC Partners, CPP Investment Board and Suddenlink
management, it said in a statement on Wednesday. BC Partners and
CPP Investment Board will retain a 30 percent stake.
Suddenlink generated $2.3 billion in revenue and over $900
million in earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and
amortisation (EBITDA) last year, Altice said.
"Our investment in Suddenlink, our first in the cable sector
in the US, opens an attractive industrial and strategic avenue
for Altice in the US, one of the largest and fastest growing
communications markets in the world," Altice Chief Executive
Dexter Goei said.
(Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Mark John)