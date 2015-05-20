PARIS May 20 French telecommunications group Altice SA said it agreed to buy Suddenlink Communications in a deal valuing the company at $9.1 billion in order to enter the fast-growing U.S. cable sector.

Altice is buying 70 percent of Suddenlink from existing shareholders BC Partners, CPP Investment Board and Suddenlink management, it said in a statement on Wednesday. BC Partners and CPP Investment Board will retain a 30 percent stake.

Suddenlink generated $2.3 billion in revenue and over $900 million in earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) last year, Altice said.

"Our investment in Suddenlink, our first in the cable sector in the US, opens an attractive industrial and strategic avenue for Altice in the US, one of the largest and fastest growing communications markets in the world," Altice Chief Executive Dexter Goei said. (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Mark John)