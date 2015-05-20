* Suddenlink is 7th biggest cable group in U.S.
* Altice also interested in Time Warner Cable - sources
* Altice to finance Suddenlink deal largely in debt
* Shares rise 11 pct to all-time highs
(Adds details from conference call)
By Leila Abboud and Arno Schuetze
PARIS/FRANKFURT, May 20 European telecoms group
Altice has agreed to buy U.S. regional cable company
Suddenlink Communications for $9.1 billion, making a first move
across the Atlantic and setting the stage for further deals
there.
In addition to Suddenlink, the seventh-largest U.S. cable
player, Altice has also approached No.2 provider Time Warner
Cable over a deal, sources said, creating a potential
bidding war with John Malone's Charter Communications.
Altice Chief Executive Dexter Goei declined to comment on
Time Warner, saying only that Altice saw the United States as
fertile territory given strong sales growth and potential for
deals there.
"Everything below Comcast is in consolidation mode," he told
an analyst call, referring to the largest U.S. cable provider.
"It augurs for interesting next six to 18 months and we clearly
expect to be right in the middle of that."
Patrick Drahi, Altice's billionaire founder, wants to build
an empire in cable and mobile after doing four major deals last
year alone. Investors appear to back him to succeed, sending
Altice shares up 11 percent to all-time highs of 128.05 euros in
afternoon trade.
But few expected the 51-year-old tycoon to target the United
States, analysts said, since it seemed more likely that Altice
would seek acquisitions in its existing markets, namely France
or Israel, to create larger cost savings more quickly.
FROM MENTOR TO RIVAL
Drahi's foray into the U.S. cable market, which is being
reshaped by mergers and the rise of faster broadband, could put
him on a collision course with the man he has long cited as a
role model: cable tycoon John Malone.
Drahi sold the first business he built, a French cable
company, to Malone's European cable group UPC, working
there for a while before creating Altice in 2001.
Malone's Charter is also interested in Time Warner, which
was put back in play after Comcast's attempt to buy it
foundered under regulatory opposition.
"Altice is very keen on Time Warner Cable," a source
familiar with the matter said following the Suddenlink deal.
With a market value of $44.5 billion, Time Warner would be a
big bite for Altice, which has a market value of about $30
billion. Despite the size of a potential deal, Altice's offer
for the company is expected to be mainly in cash rather than
shares, the source added.
Altice could also team up with private equity funds to help
finance deals, Goei said, but would keep majority ownership so
it has operational control at companies it buys.
"We don't like being in minority or co-control situations,"
he said. "It is better to have only one chef in the kitchen."
Malone indicated he might be back on the deal trail after he
told Bloomberg that his Liberty Global company would
make a "great fit" with Vodafone, the world's
second-biggest mobile operator. In the United States, Malone's
Charter is also working on a planned buyout of Bright House
Networks.
SUDDENLINK TERMS
Altice will buy 70 percent of Suddenlink from existing
shareholders BC Partners, CPP Investment Board and Suddenlink
management. BC Partners, CPP Investment Board and other smaller
investors will retain the rest, allowing them to benefit from
future consolidation in the U.S. market.
Suddenlink has 1.5 million residential and 90,000 business
customers, mainly in the U.S. south and midwest. Its sales grew
6 percent last year to $2.3 billion and operating profit grew at
a similar pace to reach $905 million.
Drahi's Altice is expected to apply its usual formula at
Suddenlink, namely aggressive cost cuts and attention to profit
instead of customer numbers. The strategy is starting to pay off
at Altice-backed French cable company Numericable,
which last year bought the country's second-largest mobile
carrier, SFR.
Altice aims for $215 million in cost savings per year at
Suddenlink, which was valued at 7.6 times EBITDA adjusted for
synergies.
It will finance the purchase with the help of $6.7 billion
of new and existing debt at Suddenlink, a $500 million vendor
loan note from BC Partners and CPP Investment Board, and $1.2
billion of cash.
But Kepler analyst Javier Borrachero cautioned that the
Suddenlink deal could be risky for Altice.
"Despite its exceptional track record, we see more clouds in
this deal given Altice's financial position," he wrote.
"We also think Altice's management is stretched at the
moment with the integration of SFR and PT Portugal."
The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter.
JPMorgan, PJT Partners and BNP Paribas acted as financial
advisers to Altice. Franklin, Covington, Mayer Brown and Ropes &
Gray acted as legal advisers to Altice.
(Additional reporting by James Regan; Editing by Keith Weir and
Pravin Char)