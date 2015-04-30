FRANKFURT, April 30 Europe's leading sugar maker
Suedzucker and its biofuels unit CropEnergies
said on Thursday two senior executives had left the
group following poor performances in its bioethanol sector.
Suedzucker executive board member Lutz Guderjahn has
resigned and has ceased working for the company, Suedzucker
said. Guderjahn has also resigned as deputy chairman of the
supervisory board of the group's bioethanol unit CropEnergies
.
CropEnergies also said its chief operating officer Marten
Keil had resigned from the CropEnergies' executive board.
"We now hope that the business development in the sectors
involved will improve," a Suedzucker spokesman said, adding the
executives had left with the mutual agreement of both parties.
On April 10 Suedzucker had warned its 2015 operating profit
could fall significantly because of difficult sugar and
bioethanol markets in Europe.
Bioethanol prices have been weak because of falling grain
and energy prices and slack consumption.
CropEnergies warned on April 10 its 2015/16 performance
could range between an operating loss of 20 million euros and
operating profit of 10 million.
CropEnergies said on Feb. 18 it had suspended production at
its British unit Ensus, one of Europe's largest bioethanol
plants, because of record low bioethanol prices and the strength
of the British pound against the euro.
Suedzucker said it would distribute Guderjahn's
responsibilities among the four remaining executive board
members. Joachim Lutz has been appointed as CropEnergies CEO.
(Reporting by Patricia Uhlig; Writing by Michael Hogan; Editing
