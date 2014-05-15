MANNHEIM, Germany May 15 German sugar producer Suedzucker on Thursday proposed a cut in the dividend for its 2013/14 fiscal year to 0.50 euros ($0.69) per share after 0.90 euros a year earlier, after its annual operating profit dropped by almost a third.

The company warned last month that it expects another drop in revenues and profits this year amid weak sugar and bioethanol prices. ($1 = 0.7294 Euros) (Reporting by Ilona Wissenbach; Writing by Kirsti Knolle; Editing by Ludwig Burger)