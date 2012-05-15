European shares end the week higher on positive earnings and U.S. jobs growth
* Well-received earning updates lift Beazley, Hexpol, Skanska
FRANKFURT May 15 Europe's largest sugar company Suedzucker said it expects its operating profit to rise to more than 800 million euros ($1.03 billion) this year thanks to its main sugar business.
Group operating profit in Suedzucker's 2011/12 business year ending Feb. 29 jumped 44 percent on the year to 751 million euros, it said on Tuesday.
($1 = 0.7789 euros) (Reporting by Stefanie Huber; writing by Maria Sheahan)
* Well-received earning updates lift Beazley, Hexpol, Skanska
WASHINGTON, Feb 3 Chief executives of major U.S. companies huddled with President Donald Trump at the White House on Friday as the business community is increasingly split over how to respond to his policies, especially a travel ban announced last week.
MEXICO CITY, Feb 3 Lorenzo Servitje, one of the original founders of globally successful Mexican breadmaker Bimbo, has died at 98, the company said on Friday.