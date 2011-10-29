FRANKFURT Oct 29 German sugar producer Suedzucker is keeping an eye out for acquisitions outside its home market, its chief executive told a German newspaper.

"We are constantly looking for acquisition targets outside the European Union. There is no size limit," Wolfgang Heer told Euro am Sonntag in an interview, adding it was currently difficult to find appropriate targets.

Suedzucker last bought a 25 percent stake in British commodities trading company ED&F for $255 million.

Heer said he expected global sugar to be volatile and high in the short and medium term due to a worse than expected harvest in Brazil and the recent exit of major financial investors form the sugar market.

Sugar accounts for more than 50 percent of Suedzucker's revenue, which Heer said makes the company less vulnerable to any economic downturn.

Some of the non-sugar business divisions, though, are suffering higher input costs for grains, fruit, cheese and dairy products, and Suedzucker is unable to fully pass on those higher costs to customers.

That affects sales of fruit preparations and frozen pizza, for instance, Heer said. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan)