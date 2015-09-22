UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
FRANKFURT, Sept 22 Suedzucker, Europe's largest sugar refiner, raised its full-year guidance on Tuesday, citing higher bioethanol prices.
The company said in a statement it now saw group operating profit reaching 180 million to 230 million euros ($201-257 million) in the fiscal year through end-February, compared with a previous forecast for 50 million to 150 million euros. It had an operating profit of 181 million euros last year.
In its fiscal first half, which ended on Aug. 31, operating profit fell around 9 percent to 134 million euros due to tough sugar markets, it said.
Suedzucker is due to publish full first-half results on Oct. 8.
($1 = 0.8952 euros) (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Christoph Steitz)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.