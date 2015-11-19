FRANKFURT Nov 19 Suedzucker, Europe's largest sugar refiner, raised its full-year guidance for a second time in as many months on Thursday, citing a significant improvement in bioethanol prices.

The company said it now saw its operating profit rising to 200-240 million euros ($214-256 million) in its financial year through end-February, compared with previous guidance for 180-230 million euros and a year-earlier figure of 181 million.

At the same time it said operating profit at its bioethanol business CropEnergies would likely decline next year, based on forward prices for bioethanol, adding ramp-up losses from a new wheat starch plant it had expected this year would now only be booked next year.

