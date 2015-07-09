FRANKFURT, July 9 Suedzucker, Europe's largest sugar refiner, reported its quarterly profit dropped by more than half as sugar markets remained tough.

Net profit after minorities slid to 20.8 million euros ($23 million) in the fiscal first quarter through the end of May, from 48.9 million a year earlier, Suedzucker said on Thursday. That was still better than analysts' consensus for 7 million euros in a Reuters poll.

Suedzucker reiterated a forecast for a decline in annual operating profit to between 50 million and 150 million euros this year. ($1 = 0.9024 euros) (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)